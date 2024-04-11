oppenheimer
Image via Universal
When Are The 2025 Oscars?

The industry's biggest event just wrapped, and fans already want more.
The latest Academy Awards just premiered on March 10th, so many fans feel primed for the Oscars 2025 event. The Oscars have grown a bit more divisive in recent years, but they do remain a beloved industry pastime.

In fact, a report by Deadline revealed that viewership for the Oscars 2024 event rose by 4 percent. Although, the enormous success of Oppenheimer and Barbie undoubtedly helped renew buzz for the 96th Oscars celebration.

There were also historic nominations and wins, which earned a lot of praise despite some notable snubs. Viewers were treated to genuinely memorable moments, from Ryan Gosling’s performance to Al Pacino’s unfortunate mix-up. With so many promising movies already slated for 2024, next year’s Academy Awards are ripe for similar antics.

Is there a release date for the Oscars 2025?

Emily Blunt in Oppenheimer
Photo via Universal Pictures

In a new post on Twitter, the Academy officially announced that the 97th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025. Additionally, the post confirms that the Academy will reveal the new nominees on Jan. 17th, 2025. So, fans will have two months to speculate on potential winners.

These dates probably won’t surprise longtime fans, since the Oscars also released in March for the last couple of years. Following the relative success of the latest Oscars, it would make sense to remain consistent.

A recent report by Variety also broke down a much wider timeline for other important dates. Most notably, the deadline for general entry and best picture is Nov. 14, 2024. That gives fans a proper idea of what movies to expect at the upcoming ceremony.

Will the Academy delay the Oscars in 2025?

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Oscar statuettes are seen backstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo by Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

While it is unlikely that the Academy will delay their new Oscars release date, it isn’t impossible. In 2022, the Academy did delay the event. The main cause for delay appeared to be programming competition. After all, Super Bowl LVI and the Olympics reliably attracted a lot of viewers.

Both the winter Olympics and Super Bowl LIX should release in February again in 2025. Depending on the final release dates for each, the Academy might reconsider its March release date for the next Oscars.

Who will host the Oscars 2025?

Jimmy Kimmel
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If the search for a proper host goes awry, that could also potentially delay the event. The Academy might continue trying to bank on the goodwill for the Oscars 2024 event. In that case, the Academy could potentially turn to Jimmy Kimmel again.

Kimmel certainly has plenty of experience by this point, and their latest appearance did see ratings go up. It might depend on Kimmel’s Oscars compensation. After all, Kimmel is still busy enough without participating in the Oscars.

For some time, the Academy toyed with omitting the host altogether. While it is an option, that didn’t seem to improve ratings enough. For the last couple of years, the Academy has at committed to a host, and found other ways to experiment for improvement.

