Will ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ make Oscar history on Sunday?

The Oscars might just be simple movie awards for some, but they are monumental achievements for others. Even with the decrease in public interest, they’re still among the most prestigious awards one could ever win.

From under-represented communities breaking ground with the Academy to movie legends cementing their place among the all-time greats, there are all kinds of records on this list. One thing is for sure, though: history will be made on Sunday…

If Lily Gladstone wins the Oscar for Best Actress

Lily Gladstone has already made history by becoming the first Native American person to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress (three other, non-American, Indigenous women have been nominated before — Merle Oberon, Keisha Castle-Hughes, and Yalitza Aparicio). They also became the first Native American/Indigenous winner of the SAG Award in the same category, sending them well on their way to repeating the feat at the Oscars.

Gladstone’s arresting performance as Mollie Burkhart in Killers of the Flower Moon could grant her her first career Oscar and make her the first Indigenous woman to win for an acting performance and the first Native American Oscar winner ever. Osage Nation songwriter Scott George, and the author of Best Original Song contender “Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People),” would also make history if he wins as the first Native American man to be nominated in this category.

If John Williams wins the Oscar for Best Original Score

John Williams’s place in the Oscars Hall of Fame is already firmly established. The 91-year-old is the most-nominated living person with a total of 54 nods over the years. In 2024, he added the title of the oldest person to ever be nominated for a competitive Oscar with his Best Original Score nomination for his work in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

If Williams wins on Sunday he will become the oldest Oscar winner ever — a record currently in the hands of James Ivory who was 89 when he won the award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Call Me By Your Name. However unlikely Williams is to win with contenders like Ludwig Göransson’s work in Oppenheimer or Jerskin Fendrix’s work in Poor Things, the legendary composer will find comfort in the five Oscars he already possesses for Schindler’s List, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Star Wars, Jaws and Fiddler on the Roof.

If Oppenheimer wins more than 11 Oscars

Movies like Ben-Hur, Titanic, and Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King are the stuff of Academy Award legend. For decades they have enjoyed a three-way tie for most awarded movies, winning 11 Oscars each. Only time will tell if Oppenheimer is deserving of a spot in that illustrious list, but with 13 nominations going into Sunday’s ceremony, and the favorite to win in at least 8 of the categories (Best Picture, Director, Actor, Supporting Actor, Cinematography, Original Score, Film Editing, and Sound), it could soon become a reality.

The achievement would put a nice bow on the Barbenheimer phenomenon, as well as the achievements of Nolan’s film in its own right as a near-billion dollar box office smash (despite being a 3-hour long biopic composed mostly of dialogue and complicated quantum physics theory). 2023 will go down in the history of film, and Oppenheimer was a big part of that.

If Cillian Murphy wins the Oscar for Best Actor

The Irish have been dominating the entertainment industry in the past few years. Paul Mescal, Andrew Scott, Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell, Saoirse Ronan, Brendan Gleeson, Kerry Condon, Ruth Negga, Fiona Shaw, and, of course, Cillian Murphy — the world of movies and television owes a great debt of gratitude to the great nation of Ireland. And yet, never has an Irish-born person won an Oscar for Best Actor.

I know what you’re thinking – what about one of the greatest actors of all time and three-time Best Actor winner Daniel Day-Lewis? Well, DDL does indeed have British-Irish citizenship, but he was born in London. Murphy is leading the race after securing the SAG award in February, and it just feels right to see his win offer a fitting climax to the Hollywood Irish renaissance of the 2020s.

If Justine Triet wins the Oscar for Best Director and/or Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall Nation is still holding out hope Justine Triet will win at least one Oscar on Sunday (I know this because I, too, am part of it). Despite her film taking Cannes and the world by storm this past year, Triet is unfortunately not the favorite to win in either of the categories she is up for Best Original Screenplay (she co-wrote Anatomy of a Fall with her partner Arthur Harari) and Best Director.

If a miracle were to strike and Triet were to win, she would become the first French woman to win in either group. Keep in mind only three women have won the Oscar for Best Director in the past, making Triet’s win historical as it would extend the record of the 2020s as the decade with the most female Best Director award winners (Chloé Zhao and Jane Campion won in 2021 and 2022).

If Martin Scorsese wins the Oscar for Best Director

Martin Scorsese is a champion of cinema and one of the greatest directors of all time. Frankly, we’re all begging for time to pause so he doesn’t get any older and can continue making movies for all eternity. His latest, Killers Of The Flower Moon, was a sweeping drama about the exploitation of the Osage at the hands of greedy oil dealers.

Christopher Nolan is the favorite to win the Oscar for Best Director, but Scorsese would be every bit as deserving. If it happens, he’ll become the oldest winner in the category, at 81 years old. Clint Eastwood was 74 when he won for Million Dollar Baby.

If Thelma Schoonmaker wins the Oscar for Best Editing

Of course, when you talk about Marty, you have to talk about Thelma. Possibly the greatest director-editor duo of all time, Scorsese’s film could also give Thelma Schoonmaker a chance at making history this weekend. The editor could finally break out of the four-way tie she’s been in since she won the Oscar for Best Editing for The Departed in 2007, bringing her total to three trophies (she had previously won for The Aviator and Raging Bull).

Michael Kahn, Daniel Mandell, and Ralph Dawson all have three Oscars for Best Editing as well. Schoonmaker is the single most nominated person in the category with nine nods over the years — all but one for collaborations with Scorsese.

If The Zone of Interest wins the Oscar for Best International Film

The Best International Feature Film category is a funny one this year. Anatomy of a Fall, a French movie nominated in almost every big category this year, was not France’s submission for the bracket. Perfect Days is a Japanese film made by a German man, and Italy’s submission, Io Capitano, barely has a lick of Italian in its two-hour runtime.

Similarly, The Zone of Interest, spoken entirely in German and set in Poland is a British film. As a result, this could, and most likely will, become the UK’s first-ever win in the Best International Film category. The space is reserved for movies spoken not in the English language. The UK’s previous nominees in the category were for films with Welsh dialogue.

