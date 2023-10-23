As Martin Scorsese‘s Killers of the Flower Moon continues to generate buzz, the director’s chances at Oscar glory grow increasingly more likely.

The iconic director’s latest film, starring longtime collaborator Leonardo DiCaprio and chronicling the FBI investigation into members of the Osage Native American tribe in the 1920s, has earned rave reviews from critics and audiences.

Given his long history with the Academy, a nomination for Scorsese is all-but confirmed, particularly as the awards race picks up ahead of Oscar day in early-2024. While we’re still a way off, some pundits have predicted that Scorsese will vie for the Best Director trophy alongside Greta Gerwig (Barbie) and Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer).

Bradley Cooper and Yorgos Lanthimos are also considered frontrunners for Maestro and Poor Things, respectively. In anticipation of his Academy Award contention for Killers of the Flower Moon, we’re taking a look back on just how many Oscars Martin Scorsese has won.

Has Martin Scorsese ever won an Oscar?

Martin Scorsese has been nominated for an Oscar 14 times over the course of his acclaimed decades-long career, most commonly receiving the nods for Best Director or Best Picture (sometimes both). Despite this illustrious history, the director has only actually won the trophy once, collecting an Oscar for Best Director in 2007 for the Jack Nicholson-starring crime drama, The Departed.

The award was presented to Scorsese in 2007 by fellow directing legends Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Steven Spielberg. The win saw Scorsese defeat that year’s nominees like Clint Eastwood, Stephen Frears and Paul Greengrass, among others.

Prior to his first-ever win, Scorsese had been nominated for the Best Director Oscar five times, for his work on films like Raging Bull, The Last Temptation of Christ, Gangs of New York and The Aviator. Since his win for The Departed, Scorsese has been in contention for the Best Director award on three more occasions, namely for his films Hugo, The Wolf of Wall Street and The Irishman.

Those three films were also in the race for Best Picture in their respective years, outlining another Oscars category where Scorsese has likewise been a mainstay. Taxi Driver, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Aviator and Goodfellas are among the nine films directed for Scorsese to be nominated for Best Picture. While The Departed also won Best Picture in 2007, the award did not go to Scorsese since he did not produce it.

Meanwhile, Scorsese has been nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay twice, for his penmanship on both Goodfellas and The Age of Innocence.

