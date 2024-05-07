Darth Jar Jar
Image via Lucasfilm
Category:
Movies

Who in the ever-loving heck is Darth Jar Jar?

Meesa gonna hurt yousa...
David James
|
Published: May 7, 2024 06:03 am

Jar Jar Binks has been the butt of Star Wars‘ fans jokes for a quarter century now and it seems he’s finally had enough. Gone is the bumbling comedy Gungan and in its place is a fearsome red lightsaber-wielding Sith Lord who travels in an evil Millennium Falcon.

His one line to date: “Meesa gonna hurt yousa…”. This is quite a development for Jar Jar, so why is he a Sith Lord and what in the name of Boss Nass is going on?!

Rebuild the Galaxy

Fans have long theorized that Jar Jar’s affable demeanor concealed something far darker. After all, it was his actions as a Senator that granted Chancellor Palpatine the emergency powers necessary to enact his evil plans. The canon take is that this was a classic Jar Jar oopsie, but what if he was playing the long game?

What if Jar Jar was secretly a dark practitioner of the Sith all along, concealing his power under the innocent facade of a bumbling amphibious clown? Amusing fan art has long wondered what “Darth Jar Jar” would look like, but now we have the official take courtesy of LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

This upcoming animated special sees the basics of Star Wars mutating beyond recognition. There are X-wing/TIE Fighter hybrids, Ewok bounty hunters, and, yes, Darth Jar Jar. As a LEGO special, the events of Rebuild the Galaxy are firmly non-canon so don’t expect to see this followed up in live-action. Even so, the trailer shows a sense of fun and imagination that’s been a little lacking in the franchise of late, so we’re very much tuning in.

And yes, if you’re wondering that is indeed original Jar Jar actor Ahmed Best once again reprising his most notorious role.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy will be released on Disney Plus on Sept. 13.

Author
David James
London-based writer of anything and everything. Willing to crawl over rusty nails to write about 'Metal Gear Solid' or 'Resident Evil.'