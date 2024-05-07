In-a-Violent-Nature
‘In a Violent Nature,’ the next great Canadian slasher flick, is fast approaching

We've got Jason, Michael, Freddy, and Chucky as horror icons already. Now, get ready for Johnny.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
Published: May 7, 2024 04:24 am

Stand up, Black Christmas, and get ready to welcome your descendent into the realm of Canadian cult slasher classics, which is where Sundance darling In a Violent Nature certainly seems to be heading.

Indeed, with a Shudder deal closed and a 95 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes already under its belt, things are looking up for Chris Nash’s experimental slasher, and they’re likely to come to a whole new front once it makes its way to cinemas later this year.

But when exactly will In a Violent Nature be stalking North American theaters?

When does In a Violent Nature release?

In A Violent Nature Killer In Woods
In a Violent Nature is due out in theaters on May 31, 2024, with an aforementioned Shudder release planned for later this year.

The film follows Johnny, an undead serial killer resurrected after a mysterious locket is disturbed by a group of teenagers camping in the Ontario wilderness. Endeavoring to get it back, Johnny slowly and wordlessly trudges off on a hunt for the locket, making gory mincemeat out of whoever dares to get in his way.

In a Violent Nature has garnered a reputation for its unique approach to the slasher genre, as it’s told primarily from the perspective of the mute Johnny and also features no soundtrack. That and more contributes to its status as an “ambient slasher,” sacrificing standard dramatization for something a bit more unsanitary and matter-of-fact.

Time will tell what wider genre enthusiasts make of the result, but at the end of the day, you can’t hope for a homerun without taking a swing, and what a swing In a Violent Nature seems to have taken.

