Tobey Maguire as Peter 2 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Photo via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ just took a swing towards bringing Tobey Maguire back to the MCU

Poor little Andrew Garfield fans. Gonna cry?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 7, 2024 09:55 am

There is so much we still don’t know about Deadpool & Wolverine, thanks to the trailers doing an exceptional job of holding back many of its secrets, but if there’s one thing that has been made abundantly clear it’s that there will be no end to the Easter eggs, cameos, and crossovers to the Marvel movies of yesteryear.

Recommended Videos

Mostly Fox’s original X-Men movies, of course, but with Jennifer Garner confirmed to return as Daredevil‘s Elektra the door is open for other Marvel legacy characters, as we might call them, to drop by too. One of the MCU fandom’s biggest pie-in-the-sky hopes? That Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man could be among them.

That might seem a bit too much for the already stacked threequel to add to its plate, but the latest snippet of fresh Deadpool 3 footage definitely opens the door to some form of crossover with the Sam Raimi Spider-Verse. See if you can spot the big clue in the promo below:

Did you spot it? Don’t feel bad if you didn’t as you need to flip the screen to do so. The menu written on the window of the diner Wade and Wolvie are shown sitting in, once flipped, reveals that the diner is called Joe’s and uses a very familiar font — it’s the same font used by Joe’s Pizza, the NYC pizza parlor Peter Parker memorably worked for in Spider-Man 2!

Some are doubting this is an actual reference to Spider-Man 2, however. For starters, this is clearly a roadside diner and not the same inner-city restaurant Joe’s Pizzas was in that film. Not to mention that Joe’s is the most common name for an eating establishment there is!

Having said that, this is Deadpool & Wolverine we’re talking about, a film whose every shot we’ve seen so far has been marinated in Marvel lore and winks to the audience. There’s little chance that the set designers simply accidentally stumbled on the same name and font as Joe’s Pizzas from Spider-Man 2.

That doesn’t mean, of course, that scene takes place in the Raimiverse and that Maguire is about to join Wade and Logan at their table. However, this subtle nod to the OG Sony trilogy reminds us that Maguire is out there somewhere in the Marvel multiverse. Which may just set the stage for an actual team-up with Jackman’s Wolverine in Avengers: Secret Wars, if you believe the rumors (which we desperately want to).

Deadpool & Wolverine will unveil which of the many theories we have are fact or fiction when it hits cinemas on July 26.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
X-Men cameos near a giant Ant-Man head in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Read Article Can Deadpool die?
Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Can Deadpool die?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 6, 2024
Read Article The Fantastic Four vs. the Avengers update leaves a multiverse of Marvel fans devastated
Thor looks shocked and Pedro Pascal exposes his tongue superimposed over the cast of 2005's Fantastic Four
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The Fantastic Four vs. the Avengers update leaves a multiverse of Marvel fans devastated
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 6, 2024
Read Article Giancarlo Esposito officially joins MCU, but the crucial point of his deal has already disappeared into oblivion
Giancarlo Esposito joins MCU
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Giancarlo Esposito officially joins MCU, but the crucial point of his deal has already disappeared into oblivion
Marco Vito Oddo and others Marco Vito Oddo and others May 4, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Deadpool forms a frame with his hands with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Ben Affleck's Daredevil behind him
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
X-Men cameos near a giant Ant-Man head in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Read Article Can Deadpool die?
Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Can Deadpool die?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 6, 2024
Read Article The Fantastic Four vs. the Avengers update leaves a multiverse of Marvel fans devastated
Thor looks shocked and Pedro Pascal exposes his tongue superimposed over the cast of 2005's Fantastic Four
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The Fantastic Four vs. the Avengers update leaves a multiverse of Marvel fans devastated
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 6, 2024
Read Article Giancarlo Esposito officially joins MCU, but the crucial point of his deal has already disappeared into oblivion
Giancarlo Esposito joins MCU
Category: Movies
Movies
Marvel
Marvel
News
News
Giancarlo Esposito officially joins MCU, but the crucial point of his deal has already disappeared into oblivion
Marco Vito Oddo and others Marco Vito Oddo and others May 4, 2024
Read Article Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Deadpool forms a frame with his hands with Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Ben Affleck's Daredevil behind him
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Latest Marvel News: Ben Affleck threatens to invade the MCU as Kevin Feige calls out his big problem with ‘Deadpool 3’ — and he’s got a point
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 3, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'