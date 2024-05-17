Drax cheers in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3/Captain Marvel looks awkward in The Marvels
Photos via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
News
TV

The MCU’s perfect sequel to both ‘Guardians 3’ and ‘The Marvels’ might finally be in the works

What took you so long, Kevin Feige?!
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 17, 2024 06:53 am

Disney’s Bob Iger might be warning that Marvel Studios is going to crack down on the quantity of its output, but we’re finding that hard to believe given the MCU‘s staked 2025 slate was just announced, including four movies and two TV shows. Not to mention that news on fresh projects is dropping all the time.

Recommended Videos

Case in point, the latest word on the streets of Earth-616 199999 teases that Disney Plus has secretly entered development on a cosmic-flavored series that should prove to be the perfect follow-up to both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels. And it’s a project that fans have been desperately waiting to become a reality for the longest time. At least a decade, in fact.

Is Marvel finally making a Nova TV series?

Nova
Image via Marvel Comics

If you believe popular scooper Daniel Richtman (via Murphy’s Multiverse), Nova will at long last be entering the MCU in his very own self-styled Disney Plus show. Pre-production on such a project is allegedly going well and filming is due to take place in 2025, suggesting a potential release sometime in 2026.

Let’s not get too carried away with ourselves just yet, but if this show really is happening then it marks the fulfillment of a 10-year-long dream. Ever since the Nova Corps were introduced way back in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, fans have desired to see Richard Rider show up in the MCU. Avengers: Infinity War was then supposed to set up Rider’s arrival in its opening scene, but the scripted sequence was never shot. Kevin Feige then admitted the studio was trying to get Nova in the franchise somehow. In 2022, it was announced a Nova series was on the way. After all that, has Marvel finally worked out the best way to debut Nova into the MCU? Let’s hope so.

Now is certainly the best time for Nova to show up. After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 intentionally concluded that trilogy and The Marvels unintentionally killed off that franchise, the cosmic side of the MCU is looking a little barren right now. So bringing Nova aboard to be the new face of Marvel’s space-traveling adventures would make a lot of sense. We wait further updates with bated breath…

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article The curse of ‘Madame Web’ strikes again to kill off a promising live-action Spidey show
Madame Web
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
The curse of ‘Madame Web’ strikes again to kill off a promising live-action Spidey show
David James David James May 17, 2024
Read Article Marvel Studios still won’t confirm the ‘Ironheart’ release date. Is Riri Williams doomed?
Ironheart
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Marvel Studios still won’t confirm the ‘Ironheart’ release date. Is Riri Williams doomed?
David James David James May 16, 2024
Read Article Is Marvel Studios teasing an LGBTQ storyline for Wolverine?
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine/Morph in X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Is Marvel Studios teasing an LGBTQ storyline for Wolverine?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 15, 2024
Read Article Who is Natasha Lyonne playing in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Natasha Lyonne next to the logo for Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Who is Natasha Lyonne playing in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 15, 2024
Read Article ‘The Fantastic Four’s latest twist casting reveals how it’s already serving as Marvel’s ‘Avengers 4.5’
Avengers: Endgame poster/The Fantastic Four promo art
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
‘The Fantastic Four’s latest twist casting reveals how it’s already serving as Marvel’s ‘Avengers 4.5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article The curse of ‘Madame Web’ strikes again to kill off a promising live-action Spidey show
Madame Web
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
The curse of ‘Madame Web’ strikes again to kill off a promising live-action Spidey show
David James David James May 17, 2024
Read Article Marvel Studios still won’t confirm the ‘Ironheart’ release date. Is Riri Williams doomed?
Ironheart
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Marvel Studios still won’t confirm the ‘Ironheart’ release date. Is Riri Williams doomed?
David James David James May 16, 2024
Read Article Is Marvel Studios teasing an LGBTQ storyline for Wolverine?
Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine/Morph in X-Men 97
Category: Marvel
Marvel
TV
TV
Is Marvel Studios teasing an LGBTQ storyline for Wolverine?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 15, 2024
Read Article Who is Natasha Lyonne playing in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Natasha Lyonne next to the logo for Marvel's 'Fantastic Four'
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Who is Natasha Lyonne playing in Marvel’s ‘The Fantastic Four?’
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 15, 2024
Read Article ‘The Fantastic Four’s latest twist casting reveals how it’s already serving as Marvel’s ‘Avengers 4.5’
Avengers: Endgame poster/The Fantastic Four promo art
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
‘The Fantastic Four’s latest twist casting reveals how it’s already serving as Marvel’s ‘Avengers 4.5’
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 15, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'