Disney’s Bob Iger might be warning that Marvel Studios is going to crack down on the quantity of its output, but we’re finding that hard to believe given the MCU‘s staked 2025 slate was just announced, including four movies and two TV shows. Not to mention that news on fresh projects is dropping all the time.

Case in point, the latest word on the streets of Earth- 616 199999 teases that Disney Plus has secretly entered development on a cosmic-flavored series that should prove to be the perfect follow-up to both Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Marvels. And it’s a project that fans have been desperately waiting to become a reality for the longest time. At least a decade, in fact.

Is Marvel finally making a Nova TV series?

Image via Marvel Comics

If you believe popular scooper Daniel Richtman (via Murphy’s Multiverse), Nova will at long last be entering the MCU in his very own self-styled Disney Plus show. Pre-production on such a project is allegedly going well and filming is due to take place in 2025, suggesting a potential release sometime in 2026.

Let’s not get too carried away with ourselves just yet, but if this show really is happening then it marks the fulfillment of a 10-year-long dream. Ever since the Nova Corps were introduced way back in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy, fans have desired to see Richard Rider show up in the MCU. Avengers: Infinity War was then supposed to set up Rider’s arrival in its opening scene, but the scripted sequence was never shot. Kevin Feige then admitted the studio was trying to get Nova in the franchise somehow. In 2022, it was announced a Nova series was on the way. After all that, has Marvel finally worked out the best way to debut Nova into the MCU? Let’s hope so.

Now is certainly the best time for Nova to show up. After Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 intentionally concluded that trilogy and The Marvels unintentionally killed off that franchise, the cosmic side of the MCU is looking a little barren right now. So bringing Nova aboard to be the new face of Marvel’s space-traveling adventures would make a lot of sense. We wait further updates with bated breath…

