Deadpool overlaid on the Battle of Earth from Avengers: Endgame
Photos via Marvel Studios
Category:
Marvel
Movies
News

‘Should have done this 4 years ago’: Marvel finally takes drastic measures to save the MCU, but is it too little too late?

Only time, and the multiverse, will tell.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 7, 2024 02:15 pm

Five years on to the month since Avengers: Endgame cemented the MCU‘s status as the biggest movie franchise of all time, the world of Marvel Studios finds itself in much different health. While Endgame brought home $3 billion worldwide, its most recent production The Marvels could barely scrape together $200 million at the box office. Clearly, something needs to be done.

Recommended Videos

Disney chief Bob Iger thinks he knows what that something is. As per the company’s quarterly earnings call (via Variety), Iger decreed that Marvel is “slowly going to decrease volume” over the next couple of years and he’s working to have the studio release “two TV series a year instead of what had become four” and “reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three.”

To recap, it looks like we’re heading for two movies and TV series a year. And, as you would expect, the fandom is reacting entirely calmly and is in total agreement about this. As Cyclops would say… NOT! On the one hand, many are firmly of the belief this is a cap Marvel should’ve had in place since the start of the Multiverse Saga, clearly feeling that the splurge of content we’ve had since 2021 is to blame for the steady decline in audience interest.

Others, meanwhile, are taking a more Magneto-like extremist viewpoint and think Iger should limit Marvel to a single movie a year!

Of course, not everyone’s going to love the idea of less MCU content. So some believe that Iger should really be focusing on quality, not quantity.

Elsewhere, we have those who haven’t kept up with the MCU at all and are stunned that four productions per calendar year is considered a strict limit. Oh honey, wait ’til you find out we had four movies and five TV shows in 2021!

Is Marvel Ant-Manning the MCU the right thing to do?

Ant-Man suit - Deadpool & Wolverine
Image via Marvel Studios

Naturally, every fan has their own opinion on the MCU’s shrinking strategy, but is it really a good thing or not? First of all, I think we have to accept that, at this point, quality is almost a non-factor. As everyone found out when they belatedly caught it on streaming, The Marvels is a completely solid slice of superhero entertainment and far from deserving of its status as Marvel’s lowest-grossing film. Clearly, audiences had just reached a zenith of exhaustion with the franchise by last November.

A long break has certainly helped, as all the signs are pointing to Deadpool & Wolverine winning a lot of drifted viewers back into the fold. That certainly suggests that “less is more” for the MCU, meaning the Iger Cap — not to be confused with the Feige Cap, which the Marvel prez wears on his head at all times — is surely a good thing.

That said, all those fans noting how this should’ve been in play all along are making a vital point. It is possible that, outside of “special” releases like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Deadpool & Wolverine, the audience just isn’t interested anymore. To test that theory, we’ll really have to see how more regular MCU fare like Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts perform in 2025. If they sink in a similar fashion to The Marvels, it might be time for Marvel to admit that viewers are just bored of the whole “shared universe” model altogether.

Who knows, maybe Ant-Manning the MCU will turn out to be a good thing. Or maybe, the franchise is just like the giant Paul Rudd skull in Deadpool 3; no amount of cuts can make a difference because the scythe has already been swung.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article If Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four won’t be in ‘Avengers 5,’ here’s who we need instead
Alternate Fantastic Four casting
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
If Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four won’t be in ‘Avengers 5,’ here’s who we need instead
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ just took a swing towards bringing Tobey Maguire back to the MCU
Tobey Maguire as Peter 2 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ just took a swing towards bringing Tobey Maguire back to the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 7, 2024
Read Article Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
X-Men cameos near a giant Ant-Man head in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Read Article Can Deadpool die?
Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Can Deadpool die?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 6, 2024
Read Article The Fantastic Four vs. the Avengers update leaves a multiverse of Marvel fans devastated
Thor looks shocked and Pedro Pascal exposes his tongue superimposed over the cast of 2005's Fantastic Four
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The Fantastic Four vs. the Avengers update leaves a multiverse of Marvel fans devastated
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 6, 2024
Related Content
Read Article If Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four won’t be in ‘Avengers 5,’ here’s who we need instead
Alternate Fantastic Four casting
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
If Pedro Pascal’s Fantastic Four won’t be in ‘Avengers 5,’ here’s who we need instead
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ just took a swing towards bringing Tobey Maguire back to the MCU
Tobey Maguire as Peter 2 in Spider-Man: No Way Home
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ just took a swing towards bringing Tobey Maguire back to the MCU
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 7, 2024
Read Article Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
X-Men cameos near a giant Ant-Man head in Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is the Ant-Man skull in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Scott Lang’s or Hank Pym’s?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins May 6, 2024
Read Article Can Deadpool die?
Deadpool & Wolverine
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Can Deadpool die?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 6, 2024
Read Article The Fantastic Four vs. the Avengers update leaves a multiverse of Marvel fans devastated
Thor looks shocked and Pedro Pascal exposes his tongue superimposed over the cast of 2005's Fantastic Four
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
The Fantastic Four vs. the Avengers update leaves a multiverse of Marvel fans devastated
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 6, 2024
Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'