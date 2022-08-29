Legendary composer John Williams hopes to score this classic franchise

You might not know legendary film composer John Williams by the way he looks, but there’s a much bigger chance you’ve heard his work. Williams has worked on some of the biggest blockbusters of all time, including Star Wars, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Indiana Jones, E.T., and Harry Potter, to name a few.

However, there’s one franchise the composer hasn’t had a chance to work on yet: James Bond. The five-time Oscar winner, who recently turned 90 years young, told Classic FM he would be extremely excited to work on a Bond film, stating, “I’d love it,” according to Metro.

In the meantime, Williams is busy working on the soundtrack for the next Indiana Jones film, stating that he’s finished about 30% of it.

“I pretty much have the thematic scheme done. But we probably will be working on this into September,” he said, adding, “Writing for film music is very difficult… it’s probably not a profession for all composers because it can be very constricting and possibly very frustrating.”

Despite 52 Oscar nominations so far in his career, Williams said when he’s done with a project, he doesn’t go back and listen to it.

“Once I’ve done, finished with it, I close the book and go onto the next empty page, which has become a way of life. I’m on a very fortunate life path where I’m very happy to get up each day to work. I would feel very deprived if I couldn’t do it.”

Being 90 has its perks, Williams said, because he’s not as affected by the “tension and anxiety” he was when he was a younger man on deadline.

“Whereas now I’m having fun… I invent something – ‘Ah, this can work, I can expand this in this way and orchestrate it in that way.'”

If he gets behind schedule these days, he said, it doesn’t bother him and that it’s “Maybe just an old veteran’s experience.”

There’s a pretty good chance Williams could indeed score the next James Bond film, especially since the franchise is currently in hiatus with star Daniel Craig leaving for good. However, Warner Bros recently signed a contract to continue making James Bond movies until at least 2037.