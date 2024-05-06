Who is Nicholas Galitzine’s girlfriend?

British hearthrob Nicholas Galitzine has been stealing hearts left and right with his brooding good looks and acting chops.

Recommended Videos

Galitzine has also become a gay icon thanks to his compelling portrayals of LGBTQ+ characters. Due to his roles as Masters in Handsome Devil, Timmy Andrews in the reboot of The Craft, and George Villiers in Mary & George (2024), half the world’s convinced Galitzine’s just biding his time before he comes out. But it appears our dear Nicky G. is, in fact, a bonafide ladies’ man. Or at least, that’s what the latest gossip suggests.

So, what do we know about Galitzine’s love life? Well, not a whole lot as he’s tight-lipped when it comes to his personal business. With the intense scrutiny that comes with fame, it’s understandable that he would want to keep some aspects of his life out of the public eye. But that hasn’t stopped the rumor mill from churning out theories.

In a 2019 interview with Wonderland Magazine, Galitzine revealed that his crush set him on the acting career path.

There was a girl who was going up to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival who I really fancied. I did [the festival] so I could go chase this girl. And I came back with this acting agency.

In March 2024, there was that cryptic Instagram picture of him holding hands with a mystery woman.

Image via Instagram/ @NicholasGalitzine

Fans immediately began to speculate about the identity of Galitzine’s potential paramour, with some pointing to model Cameron Valentina as the likely suspect.

Of course, the mystery woman in the Instagram post is far from the only one to be linked to Galitzine in recent months. The actor’s undeniable chemistry with his Cinderella (2021) co-star Camila Cabello has led some fans to wonder if their on-screen romance might have spilled over into real life.

The two have been spotted together off-set on numerous occasions, and Galitzine even shared a cozy photo of the pair on Instagram back in March 2022, captioned simply “Luv you.” While the two may just be just close friends, it’s hard to deny the spark between them.

Another name that has been thrown into the mix is Sofia Carson, the multi-talented actress and singer best known for her roles in the Descendants franchise and Netflix’s Purple Hearts. While there has been no concrete evidence to suggest a romantic relationship between Galitzine and Carson, some fans have pointed to their shared love of music as a potential connection.

Both Galitzine and Carson are also accomplished musicians in addition to their acting careers, and it’s not hard to imagine the two bonding over their shared passion. Plus, with their smoldering good looks and undeniable star power, they would certainly make a formidable power couple.

Whether he’s dating someone else entirely, one thing is for sure— the lucky woman who ultimately captures his heart will be the envy of fans around the world.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more