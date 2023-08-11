Is ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ star Nicholas Galitzine gay in real life?

Red, White & Royal Blue is finally on Prime Video and is only serving to fuel the existing hype around the film — and of course, its lead stars, Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez. After watching the film, it is almost impossible on a cosmic level to curb the urge to know more about the two actors, especially Galitzine who sends hearts swooning as Prince Henry and minds reeling as they try to deduce whether he is also gay in real life.

Well, yes, the actor plays the closeted British prince with exceptional finesse. But that’s not the only factor driving the query around his sexual orientation. It is the fact that Red, White & Royal Blue is hardly the first time Nicholas Galitzine has played an LGBTQ+ role on screen.

Yes, his many fans might prominently remember him as Prince Robert in 2021’s live-action Cinderella, and his more devoted followers will list the number of LGBTQ+ roles that precede his Prime Video stint — Conor Masters in Handsome Devil, Timmy Andrews in the reboot The Craft: Legacy, etc. Also, the actor is set to play George Villiers King James VI of Scotland and I of England’s lover in the drama Mary & George, set to release sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Given Galitzine’s career trajectory so far, one question — further motivated by his sizzling chemistry with Perez in Red, White & Royal Blue — has been getting asked a lot…

Is Nicholas Galitzine gay?

Galitzine would hardly be the first actor to play LGBTQ+ roles regardless of whether he is gay, bisexual, or straight. But as the world keeps speculating, let us tell you that so far, Galitzine has not made any public comments concerning his sexual orientation. In fact, very little is known about his personal life or romantic relationships as he is one of the many celebs who like to keep their private life away from prying eyes.