Why is everyone making ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ jokes following Scottie Scheffler’s arrest? 

The chaos surrounding Scottie Scheffler‘s early-morning arrest outside Valhalla Golf Club near Louisville, Kentucky before the PGA Championship‘s second round reminded some golf fans of the mayhem in Happy Gilmore, the 1996 golf comedy starring Adam Sandler. Coincidentally, Netflix had announced a sequel to the hit movie days earlier.

Recommended Videos

In a press release, Netflix said Sandler would return as the titular character for the sequel: “It’s currently unclear how the film will resurrect Gilmore’s golf career, but one thing’s for sure: In the real world, at least, Happy Gilmore is a legend.” There’s still no word on when production might begin or when Happy Gilmore 2 should be expected.

Could Scheffler’s arrest be “HG2” publicity?

Adam Sandler and the Happy Gilmore 2 writers watching the Scottie Scheffler situation unfold: pic.twitter.com/gFd5ym8Bcj — Dylan Chappine (@dylanchappine) May 17, 2024 via Dylan Chappine/X

As news spread of Scheffler’s arrest in Kentucky, jokes sparked on X about the timing of the Happy Gilmore sequel announcement. In the past, actor Christopher McDonald, who played the villain Shooter McGavin in the first Gilmore movie, has been arrested several times for DUI, according to Golf Digest. That fact was not lost on X. (It’s unknown if McDonald will reprise the role in the sequel).

The marketing for Happy Gilmore 2 is incredible https://t.co/0z7bphP5vz — Matt Turner (@Matt_Turnerr) May 17, 2024 via Matt Turner/X

Elsewhere, others commented on plot similarities.

Is this the plot for Happy Gilmore 2? — Jordan Vanek (@JordanVanekDFS) May 17, 2024 via Jordan Vanek/X

This whole Scheffler situation feels like a good opening scene for Happy Gilmore 2 — Lang Whitaker (@langwhitaker) May 17, 2024 via Lang Whitaker/X

If Scottie Scheffler doesn’t make a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2 and get arrested, that’ll be a huge miss. — Dan Zaksheske (@RealDanZak) May 17, 2024 via Dan Zaksheske/X

Scheffler’s altercation with a cop also reminded some of the character Happy Gilmore’s anger management issues.

Scottie Scheffler arrested for going Happy Gilmore, assaulting a police officer, trying to make his tee time at Valhalla #PGAChampionship #PGAChamp #ScottieScheffler #PGA pic.twitter.com/joo8QMTG3B — LJay7 (@LJayy7) May 17, 2024 via LJay7/X

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024 Jeff Darlington/X

Gilmore aside, Scheffler was arrested on Friday, May 17 after he tried to drive over a median, around a police barricade. Police stopped traffic when a pedestrian was struck and killed in a traffic accident near the golf course. Scheffler seemed to ignore police commands, and one officer grabbed onto Scheffler’s vehicle as it accelerated and received minor injuries.

Scheffler later called the incident a misunderstanding, and his lawyer said Scheffler was unaware there had been an accident and that Scheffler thought he was following standard procedure. Scheffler was released without bail and teed off at Valhalla at around 10am for the PGA Championship’s second round.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more