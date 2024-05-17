Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore. Scottie Scheffler's mugshot.
Images via Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers/YouTube, Louisville DOC
Category:
Movies
Celebrities

Why is everyone making ‘Happy Gilmore 2’ jokes following Scottie Scheffler’s arrest? 

And is 'Happy Gilmore 2' actually on its way?
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 17, 2024 02:05 pm

The chaos surrounding Scottie Scheffler‘s early-morning arrest outside Valhalla Golf Club near Louisville, Kentucky before the PGA Championship‘s second round reminded some golf fans of the mayhem in Happy Gilmore, the 1996 golf comedy starring Adam Sandler. Coincidentally, Netflix had announced a sequel to the hit movie days earlier.

Recommended Videos

In a press release, Netflix said Sandler would return as the titular character for the sequel: “It’s currently unclear how the film will resurrect Gilmore’s golf career, but one thing’s for sure: In the real world, at least, Happy Gilmore is a legend.” There’s still no word on when production might begin or when Happy Gilmore 2 should be expected.

Could Scheffler’s arrest be “HG2” publicity?

via Dylan Chappine/X

As news spread of Scheffler’s arrest in Kentucky, jokes sparked on X about the timing of the Happy Gilmore sequel announcement. In the past, actor Christopher McDonald, who played the villain Shooter McGavin in the first Gilmore movie, has been arrested several times for DUI, according to Golf Digest. That fact was not lost on X. (It’s unknown if McDonald will reprise the role in the sequel).

via Matt Turner/X

Elsewhere, others commented on plot similarities.

via Jordan Vanek/X
via Lang Whitaker/X
via Dan Zaksheske/X

Scheffler’s altercation with a cop also reminded some of the character Happy Gilmore’s anger management issues.

via LJay7/X

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

Jeff Darlington/X

Gilmore aside, Scheffler was arrested on Friday, May 17 after he tried to drive over a median, around a police barricade. Police stopped traffic when a pedestrian was struck and killed in a traffic accident near the golf course. Scheffler seemed to ignore police commands, and one officer grabbed onto Scheffler’s vehicle as it accelerated and received minor injuries.

Scheffler later called the incident a misunderstanding, and his lawyer said Scheffler was unaware there had been an accident and that Scheffler thought he was following standard procedure. Scheffler was released without bail and teed off at Valhalla at around 10am for the PGA Championship’s second round.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 17, 2024
Read Article After cashing in on ‘Baby Reindeer’s fame, Piers Morgan demands ethics from ‘high profile people in the business’
Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
TV
TV
After cashing in on ‘Baby Reindeer’s fame, Piers Morgan demands ethics from ‘high profile people in the business’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Marjorie Taylor Greene holding up a fist in front of microphones next to Delores Umbridge from 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' dressed in all pink
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’: Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold and where have I seen her before?
Lady Tilley Arnold in 'Bridgerton'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’: Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold and where have I seen her before?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 17, 2024
Read Article BTS’ RM’s ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ release date, confirmed
RM on the cover of the poster for the music video for the song 'Come back to me'.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
BTS’ RM’s ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ release date, confirmed
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 17, 2024
Read Article After cashing in on ‘Baby Reindeer’s fame, Piers Morgan demands ethics from ‘high profile people in the business’
Piers Morgan on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
TV
TV
After cashing in on ‘Baby Reindeer’s fame, Piers Morgan demands ethics from ‘high profile people in the business’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Marjorie Taylor Greene holding up a fist in front of microphones next to Delores Umbridge from 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' dressed in all pink
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’: Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold and where have I seen her before?
Lady Tilley Arnold in 'Bridgerton'
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’: Who plays Lady Tilley Arnold and where have I seen her before?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 17, 2024
Read Article BTS’ RM’s ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ release date, confirmed
RM on the cover of the poster for the music video for the song 'Come back to me'.
Category: Music
Music
Celebrities
Celebrities
BTS’ RM’s ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ release date, confirmed
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 17, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.