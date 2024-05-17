Mugshot via Louisville DOC, photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images
Category:
True Crime
Sports

Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested outside the PGA Championship, and what has he been charged with?

Scheffler made his tee time.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 17, 2024 12:10 pm

Controversy erupted at the PGA Championship when Scottie Scheffler, the world’s no. 1 golfer, was arrested early on Friday, May 17. Scheffler later called what happened “a big misunderstanding.”

Recommended Videos

Early that morning, a pedestrian was struck and killed in a traffic accident near the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, where the PGA Championship was set to take place, according to CNN. By 6 a.m., when Scheffler was on his way to the tournament, the authorities were still at the scene and had blocked traffic.

Scheffler drove over the median to try and gain entrance to the golf club, according to the police. They shouted at Scheffler to stop, but he seemed to ignore their commands. Scheffler finally stopped near the entrance, and at the time, a police officer tried to force him from his vehicle. Once outside the car, Scheffler was handcuffed and taken into custody.

What was Scottie Scheffler charged with?

Jeff Darlington/X

Scottie Scheffler’s charges included third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, and felony second-degree assault on a police officer. The officer trying to stop Scheffler reportedly grabbed onto the door of his vehicle. As Scheffler’s car accelerated, he was dragged to the ground with “pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist,” the police report said.

Around 8:40 a.m., Scheffler was released without bail, and teed off at Valhalla Golf Club about an hour later. Scheffler later said in an Instagram post,

This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.”

via CNN

Speaking with ESPN, Scheffler’s attorney Steven Romines added, “[Players] are allowed to go through, that’s why they have the credential and the wave-through. [Scheffler] was unaware there had been a wreck, and he proceeded like they’d been instructed to. He did exactly as he was instructed to enter the premises.”

An employee with a PGA vendor was the pedestrian killed in the accident involving a bus. “This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones,” the PGA said in a statement regarding the tragic death.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What happened to Packer’s Linemen Trente Jones?
Trente Jones
Category: Sports
Sports
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Packer’s Linemen Trente Jones?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Read Article What Happened To Lonzo Ball?
Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from reporters during Media Day at Advocate Center on October 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Category: Sports
Sports
What Happened To Lonzo Ball?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article What happened to NASCAR’s Kyle Larson?
Kyle Larson
Category: Sports
Sports
What happened to NASCAR’s Kyle Larson?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to Brittney Griner?
Brittney Griner
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What happened to Brittney Griner?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 1, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What happened to Packer’s Linemen Trente Jones?
Trente Jones
Category: Sports
Sports
Celebrities
Celebrities
What happened to Packer’s Linemen Trente Jones?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Read Article What Happened To Lonzo Ball?
Lonzo Ball #2 of the Chicago Bulls answers questions from reporters during Media Day at Advocate Center on October 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Category: Sports
Sports
What Happened To Lonzo Ball?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
Who is Harrison Butker, and what NFL team does he play for?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 16, 2024
Read Article What happened to NASCAR’s Kyle Larson?
Kyle Larson
Category: Sports
Sports
What happened to NASCAR’s Kyle Larson?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 13, 2024
Read Article What happened to Brittney Griner?
Brittney Griner
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Sports
Sports
What happened to Brittney Griner?
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 1, 2024
Author
William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.