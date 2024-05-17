Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested outside the PGA Championship, and what has he been charged with?

Controversy erupted at the PGA Championship when Scottie Scheffler, the world’s no. 1 golfer, was arrested early on Friday, May 17. Scheffler later called what happened “a big misunderstanding.”

Early that morning, a pedestrian was struck and killed in a traffic accident near the entrance of Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky, where the PGA Championship was set to take place, according to CNN. By 6 a.m., when Scheffler was on his way to the tournament, the authorities were still at the scene and had blocked traffic.

Scheffler drove over the median to try and gain entrance to the golf club, according to the police. They shouted at Scheffler to stop, but he seemed to ignore their commands. Scheffler finally stopped near the entrance, and at the time, a police officer tried to force him from his vehicle. Once outside the car, Scheffler was handcuffed and taken into custody.

What was Scottie Scheffler charged with?

Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024 Jeff Darlington/X

Scottie Scheffler’s charges included third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving, disregarding signals from officers directing traffic, and felony second-degree assault on a police officer. The officer trying to stop Scheffler reportedly grabbed onto the door of his vehicle. As Scheffler’s car accelerated, he was dragged to the ground with “pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist,” the police report said.

Around 8:40 a.m., Scheffler was released without bail, and teed off at Valhalla Golf Club about an hour later. Scheffler later said in an Instagram post,

This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.” via CNN

Speaking with ESPN, Scheffler’s attorney Steven Romines added, “[Players] are allowed to go through, that’s why they have the credential and the wave-through. [Scheffler] was unaware there had been a wreck, and he proceeded like they’d been instructed to. He did exactly as he was instructed to enter the premises.”

An employee with a PGA vendor was the pedestrian killed in the accident involving a bus. “This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones,” the PGA said in a statement regarding the tragic death.

