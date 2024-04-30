All Masters holes ranked by difficulty

There’s no golfing event quite like The Masters, and a huge reason for that is the course on which it’s played, Augusta National.

The tournament is the only major that is played at the same venue every year, which imbues some magic into the already stunning holes. The sheer beauty of Augusta hides a terrifying test, though, which has made plenty of excellent golfers seem like amateurs. Known for its lightning fast greens and ability to dismantle even the most brilliant players, it’s not a course for the faint-hearted (or untalented).

Yet, there are some holes which are harder than others. And, thanks to recently released data by Masters.com, we can figure out exactly which holes allow for some breathing space, and which will punish even the tiniest mistake.

Unsurprisingly given the length modern golfers hit the ball, the par-5s are among the easiest. But, even with that knowledge, you can rest assure none of the pros will consider them easy holes. So, if you watched the recent tournament and want to know all the Masters holes ranked by difficulty, read on!

13. Azalea

Image via Masters.com

This sweeping dog-leg par-5 forms the third and final hole in an iconic stretch known as “Amen Corner,” and has one of the deadliest greens on the course, but its short size means that most pros have the ability to reach in two. However, the slant of the fairway makes it hard to land your drive in an ideal spot, and any mishit on a second that’s going for the green means that your ball will at best leave you with a monstrous putt, or at worst land you in the drink. You’ll see plenty of eagles here during Masters week, but just as many double bogeys.

15. Firethorn

Image via Masters.com

Another reachable par-5, at first glance Firethorn has less jeopardy than Azalea, but a well placed pond and bunker make any attempt to reach the green in two here a bit of a risk. This hole is also best known for Gene Sarazen’s “shot around the world,” where he nearly holed out from a huge distance, much to the crowd’s delight.

2. Pink Dogwood

Image via Masters.com

Not quite as nerve-wracking as teeing off on the first, but still a scary hole nonetheless, Pink Dogwood is another par-5 that’s reachable in two (despite being the longest hole on the course), but holds some peril for over confident or under talented golfers. Sand is the main issue here, with bunkers perfectly placed to trip up anyone who isn’t at the top of their game.

8. Yellow Jasmine

Image via Masters.com

Like much of Augusta National, accuracy is needed to ensure a good score on this par-5. A raised green means that your second (or third, if you couldn’t reach in two) needs to be well threaded, lucky, or both. Once on the green things are a little easier, but even so that classic Augusta speed means every putt must be carefully handled.

3. Flowering Peach

Image via Masters.com

Course architect Alister MacKenzie thought the par-4 3rd was near perfect, and it’s easy to see why. Short but potentially deadly, the bunkers seem like the main danger on this hole, but really it’s the sloping green and the potential to land short, which would leave a putt that even Tiger Woods in his prime would have feared.

6. Juniper

Image via Masters.com

Like much of Augusta, it’s the green that scares the best golfers in the world here. Large, undulating, and unforgiving, this can either be a relatively straightforward hole for Masters competitors or an absolute hellish ride, depending on the pin position.

9. Carolina Cherry

Image via Masters.com

The large, sloping green on this hole is famous for kicking certain shots back down the fairway, leaving players frustrated and with a shot that most would rather not face. Add in the two left-sided bunkers by the green, and you have a formidable test for the best golfers in the world.

16. Redbud

Image via Masters.com

A stunning par-3 that always provides drama on the final day thanks to a devilish pin position. This hole is certainly famous among golfers, but also gained worldwide notoriety for being the scene for that famous Tiger Woods chip.

7. Pampas

Image via Masters.com

This hole seems straightforward at first glance, but the green is surrounded by a battalion of bunkers that make accuracy key. Add in a sloping fairway, and you have a tricky few shots to ensure a par or better here.

17. Nandina

Image via Masters.com

Until an ice storm in 2014 led to it being cut down, this hole famously contained a tree named for President Eisenhower, as he hit his ball into it so often that he requested the course owners tear it down. Pros never had a problem with it, but the hill-like green makes it a demanding and often damaging hole, especially if the pin is placed in the treacherous back right position.

14. Chinese Fir

Image via Masters.com

The only hole on the course without a bunker gets its main defences from yet another slick, slopey putting surface. Even the most assured players can struggle with the small stick here, which is why it’s in the top half of the hardest holes at the Masters.

18. Holly

Image via Masters.com

A hole where dreams have been made and shattered, the stunning finale to this gorgeous course is as difficult as it is iconic. A dog-leg right with a tiered green, it’s been the backdrop to some of golf’s most memorable moments.

1. Tea Olive

Image via Masters.com

The first might not seem like one of the harder holes on the course, but when you factor in the added pressure of an opening shot, as well as the necessity of a pinpoint second to ensure a possible two putt, you have a really challenging test. You can ruin your round before you’ve even started.

5. Magnolia

Image via Masters.com

Deep bunkers on the fairway and another by the green provide the peril for this hole, which has seen plenty of players derail their rounds early on. It’s inspired by the famous Road Hole at the Old Course at St Andrews, and has proven to be just as iconic.

12. Golden Bell

Image via Masters.com

Augusta’s shortest hole and the heart of Amen Corner, the strong winds mean players really have to think about their club selection here. Then there’s the danger of Rae’s Creek and three perfectly placed bunkers to take into account, meaning that any misstep will be punished. Golden Bell has been a graveyard for many competitors, and will continue to be in the future.

4. Flowering Crab Apple

Image via Masters.com

This long par-3 requires a perfect shot into the boomerang shaped green, or it is almost certainly going to lead to a bogey or worse. Deceptively difficult, yet with the right pin position it can be attacked, which makes it all the more dangerous.

11. White Dogwood

Image via Masters.com

The beginning of one of golf’s most iconic stretches, Amen Corner, this difficult par-4 needs perfection to be tamed. Birdies here are few and far between, and the average score for the hole is well over par.

10. Camellia

Image via Masters.com

A long, daunting par-4 that’s protected by slopes and bunkers, you need a brilliant drive around the treeline to be well placed for a difficult second. If you do get to the green in two, you’ll face a putt across a surface that slants at an impossible angle. The hardest hole at one of the most difficult courses in the world.

