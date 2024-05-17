Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up again?

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have broken up again, according to new reports.

Recommended Videos

Lopez and Affleck, affectionately known as Bennifer in the media, dated in the early 2000s before calling off their wedding and breaking up in 2004. They were one of the “it” couples back then before going their separate ways. Shortly after, Affleck married Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, while Lopez rebounded with Marc Anthony, the father of her twins. They reunited in April 2021, when they started dating again. Things got serious fast and they were engaged the next year in April, 20 years after the first proposal. This time, they did make it to the altar and got married twice – once in Las Vegas in July 2022 and a month later during a lavish wedding celebration.

The stars last shouted their love from the rooftops (at least J-Lo did) in Jennifer Lopez’s Prime Video documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, which details their early romance as Lopez independently produced her new album. But is the love affair officially done again?

Is Bennifer over?

As of this writing, Lopez and Affleck are only rumored to be in trouble. While the couple has often been seen together in recent years ⏤ whether for a casual outing, while doing some shopping, or just driving around ⏤ they allegedly haven’t been seen together for over 47 days; an eternity in celebrity years. InTouch has revealed that the two attended Ben’s child Fin Affleck’s school play on May 16, arriving separately (but reportedly still wearing their wedding rings) and leaving together with Lopez’s child, Emme. Despite this, other reports suggest that the two might be heading for divorce after Lopez liked a photo on Instagram about healthy relationships and red flags.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are rumored to have broken up again. pic.twitter.com/cHst1DbHmg — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) May 16, 2024

Affleck has reportedly been sleeping in a different house than Lopez, per TMZ. He was seen driving out of a home in Brentwood ⏤ not the one in L.A. that he shares with his famous wife ⏤ which might be a huge clue that they’re on rocky ground. Until we know more, however, this is all speculation and should be treated as such.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more