‘An absolute hero’: how Sophie Turner found solace in Joe Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift amid her divorce

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner publicly broke up with her husband, Joe Jonas, last year. Luckily, she had a great support system, among which was also Jonas’ ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were the kind of couple that made you believe in love. They were so effortlessly cool together, both had their awesome jobs and managed to juggle their careers and personal lives like pros. They had been together since 2016 and married since 2016. The two also shared two daughters, Willa, born in the summer of 2020, and Delphine, born in 2022.

However, last September, the couple broke up, and a whole smear campaign on Turner followed. A lawsuit followed, which Sophie eventually dropped when they reached a custody agreement. Now that enough time has passed and she has moved with the girls in the U.K., she is finally ready to talk about it, and she couldn’t stop praising Joe’s famous ex, Taylor Swift.

Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift’s supportive relationship, explained

In a new interview with British Vogue, the Game of Thrones star opened up about the public narrative and perception of her post-breakup. She also praised the support she received from her “hero,” Taylor Swift. “Taylor was an absolute hero to me this year,” Turner shared. “I’ve never been more grateful to anyone than I am for her because she took my children and me and provided us with a home and a safe space. She really has a heart of gold.”

After their public breakup, Swift had offered her a place to stay, as well as her daughters. The two were seen going out in New York City several times, and Sophie also attended some of Travis Kelce’s Kansas City games with Swift.

Back in 2021, when Swift released her re-recorded version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version), Turner hopped on Instagram Stories to support her From the Vault song rumoredly about Jonas, “Mr. Perfectly Fine.” She had written, “It’s not NOT a bop” on the photo.

There was no animosity between the two stars, although Swift famously dated Joe Jonas briefly in 2008, a relationship which ended with Jonas breaking up with Swift on a 28-second phone call. The two had a lot in common, given their difficult breakups with the Jonas brother. Hopefully, they blasted “Mr. Perfectly Fine” together.

