Taylor Swift, Jessica Chastain, and other celebrities who’ve supported Sophie Turner amid divorce to Joe Jonas

Fans and celebrities are coming out in droves to support Sophie Turner after more details leaked regarding her divorce. If you haven’t heard, the actress is suing her ex, Joe Jonas, and has accused him of hiding their kids’ passports in an effort to keep them in the United States.

According to reports, the children traveled with their father on tour over the summer while Turner filmed a new series overseas. They had allegedly agreed the kids would return to the UK for school this month, but their divorce has turned it into an international custody dispute.

Now, celebrities like Taylor Swift and Jessica Chastain are taking sides and showing their support for Turner. And they’re not the only ones.

Jessica Chastain

On Sept. 22, The Good Nurse actress shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) written by popular author Roxanne Gay. A celebrity in her own right, Gay had this to say about Jonas’ pathetic PR campaign:

“The way Joe Jonas miscalculated his popularity with his transparent attempts at PR manipulation, particularly when the North remembers is FASCINATING. And holding the children’s passports to keep them from their mother? Bruh.”

When Jessica Chastain shared the post, she called Gay “The Oracle,” which is likely a reference to the character of the same name in The Matrix, a wise clairvoyant with a deep understanding of human psychology.

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski

While she didn’t specifically mention Turner, many believe Emily Ratajkowski’s TikTok post is meant to support the actress. The model, who divorced actor Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022, offers a positive perspective on being single in her thirties.

“So, it seems that a lot of ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30. And as someone who got married at 26 [who] has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don’t think there’s anything better … There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life [and] everything, and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it’s maybe not all it’s cracked up to be. And then you’ve got your whole life still ahead of you.”

She then addresses anyone stressing about getting divorced at a young age by telling them, “It’s good, congratulations.” No wonder fans think she’s talking about Turner!

The cast of Game of Thrones

While it’s usually far-fetched for likes on a social media post to be newsworthy, in this case, they are. After Turner announced her divorce on Instagram, some of her former Game of Thrones costars were quick to show their support. Since the actress turned off comments, their support came in the form of “likes.”

As reported by Geo TV, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei), and Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) all showed Turner love by double-tapping the post.

Taylor Swift

Recently, Turner and Taylor Swift were spotted together in New York City, seemingly having a fun girls’ night out. Some believe their hangout was a PR stunt designed to snub Jonas, whom Swift dated in 2008 and allegedly written several songs about. However, the women have become friends over the years, and it’s more likely that Swift simply showed up to support Turner in her time of need. The fact that they can now talk trash about their shared ex is just an added bonus!