Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s divorce has turned into an international custody dispute

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in the middle of a tumultuous divorce proceeding. After 4 years of marriage, Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5, 2023, in Miami, Florida, which happened “very suddenly” after the two had an argument on Aug. 15. In the latest development, Sophie Turner has in-turn sued her former husband in a Manhattan court on Thursday, Sept. 21, for the return of their children to her native country England.

The estranged duo share two young daughters and are now divided on their residence. The already shocking divorce has now turned into a difficult international custody dispute, where Turner has alleged that her daughters have been wrongfully retained beginning “on or about September 20, 2023, and demands they be sent back to their “habitual residence” in England.

Turner claimed that the two decided to make England their “forever home” during discussions that took place over Christmas 2022 as they prepared for the coming year. The duo also sold their Miami home with plans to buy a permanent home in the English countryside this April.

In response to his ex-wife’s lawsuit, a representative for Joe Jonas shared a statement (obtained by People) stating that “The Florida Court has already entered an order that restricts both parents from relocating the children” which was effective from Sept. 6, 2023. He further revealed that,

“Joe and Sophie had a cordial meeting this past Sunday in New York when Sophie came to New York to be with the kids. They have been with her since that meeting. Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup.”

According to the statement, Sophie “advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K.” less than 24 hours after the “amicable co-parenting setup” was decided. She then demanded in this lawsuit that Joe provide her with the children’s passports so she could promptly take them to England.

According to the case filed by Sophie Turner, “The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother,” via People.

How old are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s daughters?

The couple tied the knot back in 2019 after three years of dating. They welcomed their first daughter Willa Jonas on July 22, 2020, in Los Angeles, California. The two then brought her little sister into the world on July 14, 2022, who is identified in previous court documents as D.J. At the time of writing, their daughters are 3 years old and 14 months old, respectively.

Although Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are careful to keep their kids out of the public spotlight and have never posted images of either of their daughters online, the two children are now caught up in the middle of the divorce proceedings of their parents.