Are Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner still together? Report of their divorce, explained

Easy now, my sweet beef raviolis. I know it can be scary when Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas argue. You might even feel like it’s your fault, and like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas wouldn’t fight so much if you weren’t around. That is inarguably true. You should stop spending so much time in their house. They’ve filed so many restraining orders.

But maybe you’re worried that even that won’t do the trick, what with recent rumors from TMZ and the like that Turner and Jonas are calling it quits. There are — after all — plenty of hints that their four-year marriage has come to an end. Jonas was seen walking around New York like he owned the place without his wedding ring last month. TMZ says that someone told them that Jonas had contacted as many as two divorce lawyers in recent days, and you don’t just ignore hot tips when they come from someone as down-to-earth and reliable as “unnamed sources.”

Then there’s the house in Miami. Jonas and Turner purchased it just a year ago, but they’ve already decided to turn around and sell it. Maybe they decided that they wanted $15 million more than they wanted a hurricane liability. Or maybe they’re getting divorced.

But darn it all, there’s just no way to be sure. Reps for both Jonas and Turner have been eerily silent, and the couple hasn’t made a peep about potentially ending their marriage. The photos of Jonas without a ring aren’t exactly narratively load-bearing, as he’s been seen in photos with his ring even more recently than he’s been seen without it.

Turner — meanwhile — has been spotted at Jonas’ concerts as recently as two weeks ago, dancing to the music. When people get divorced, they don’t usually like going to arenas full of people and listening to the person they’re about to split half their stuff with singing “Waffle House.”

Basically, nothing is official. No announcements have been made, no public temper tantrums have been recorded, and neither Sophie Turner nor Joe Jonas has publicly made the one statement that no celebrity marriage can bounce back from: that the other one put a poop in their bed. For now, anxious fans will just have to wait and see.

And seriously, stay out of their house. They’re going through enough as it is.