Why is Sophie Turner suing Joe Jonas? The latest update in their divorce, explained

We hope Joe and Sophie can figure it all out very soon.

With rumors swirling about a marriage on the rocks for weeks, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner shared a joint statement on Sept. 6 that confirmed the end of their marriage. The pair, married in 2019, might not break a record for one of the longest relationships in the entertainment realm, but fans saw a lot of love and adoration between the pair.

Their statement called their time together “four wonderful years of marriage,” and fans hoped to see their split go amicably, but it seems like the dissolution of their marriage is causing a lot of anxiety for both Joe and Sophie, namely involving their children.

Raising kids while separated isn’t an easy journey, and as their careers both require a lot of travel time and busy schedules, a lot of work together will be needed by Joe and Sophie to ensure everything goes smoothly, but a recent court filing shows that things are already starting in tense territory.

Why is Sophie suing Joe?

Simply put, Sophie Turner wants their children to be in England.

NBC News reports say that on Sept. 17, Sophie and Joe met to talk about their divorce, and it was during that conversation that Sophie reminded Joe of the agreement for the kids to return to England this week.

Turner began filming a “new drama series” in May in the U.K., and with the Jonas Brothers starting their FIVE ALBUMS: ONE NIGHT tour, the couple agreed that the kids would travel with Joe over the summer with the help of a nanny.

From there, the pair decided that the kids would go to England in mid to late September, where they attend school, playdates, and activities, with the reports also saying the children are “fully involved and integrated” in their lives in England.

The pair initially planned to live in England together with their children attending school there, but their divorce has complicated matters.

Sophie now claims that Joe won’t give over the passports for the children to be able to leave the country. Her petition was filed via an international treaty, the Hague Convention child abduction clause, which strives to return children to their “habitual residence.”

Joe’s camp has responded and says that the pair’s meeting on Sept. 17 was “cordial,” he assumed they would work together to find a way that gave both of them what they wanted. However, things changed less than a day later:

“Joe’s impression of the meeting was that they had reached an understanding that they would work together towards an amicable co-parenting setup. Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately. If he complies, Joe will be in violation of the Florida Court order.”

It’s yet to be determined what the next steps for Joe or Sophie will be.

Sophie’s team shares more insight into the divorce

The NBC News report says that an argument that took place in mid-August was the catalyst for Joe’s filing for divorce, and it also states that Sophie learned about the divorce via the media:

“The petition said that the couple had an argument Aug. 15 and ‘on or about Sept. 1’ Jonas filed for divorce in Florida. The petition said that Turner only learned about the divorce filing Sept. 5 through the media.”

Her team also states that, as Sophie was unaware that Joe was filing for divorce, she was also unaware that the Florida court order says that both parents are restricted from relocating the children now that a divorce has been filed. This complicates things for both parents, as their careers involve a lot of travel, which goes against their previous plan of raising and educating them in England.

We certainly hope that Joe and Sophie can find a way to work things out in the best interest of their kids.