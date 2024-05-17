‘I hated that’: why Sophie Turner hated people referring to her and Priyanka Chopra as ‘the wives’

Actress Sophie Turner, mom of two, reveals she hated being referred to as the “wife” of her ex-husband, the Jonas Brothers’ Joe Jonas.

Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones fame married the Jonas Brothers star Joe Jonas in 2019, after dating since 2016. She was 20 at the beginning of their relationship, while Jonas was six years older. In the summer of 2020, they welcomed their first child, Willa, with their second, Delphine, following two years later.

The couple publicly separated, with much drama, last September. A dropped lawsuit and a custody agreement later, Sophie Turner seems ready to open up about the past and dished it all during an interview with British Vogue, including why she hated the public’s nickname for her, in the midst of the turmoil around NFL kicker Harrison Butker’s comments.

Why Sophie Turner hated the public’s perception

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the critically acclaimed Game of Thrones, was nominated for her role at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2019. Aside from Game of Thrones, she also put on a superhero suit as she played Jean Grey in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse and X-Men: Dark Phoenix. So, she didn’t really like people overlooking her accomplishments or the other Jonas Brothers’ wives, actress and former Miss World Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick, and Danielle Jonas, who is married to Kevin.

She told British Vogue, “There was a lot of attention on the three brothers, and the wives. Well, we were always called the wives, and I hated that,” she says.

Turner went on to explain that this had nothing to do with the family, but, “It was kind of this plus-one feeling. And that’s nothing to do with him – in no way did he make me feel that – it was just that the perception of us was as the groupies in the band.”

The three women got along very well and used to publicly support their partners together. They would also affectionally refer to themselves as the J-sisters, which doesn’t ring the same now that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are no longer together.

