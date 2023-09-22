How many children do each of the Jonas Brothers have?

Clearly, not all of the Jonases have given up on love.

With so much news, rumors, and drama swirling around Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner amid their divorce, it had us wondering: How many children do the Jonas Brothers have in total, anyway? Well you’ve come to the right place, as we have the entire breakdown of the growing tribe of Jonases far and wide.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two young daughters together, making their recent divorce filing complicated when it comes to where they will end up living. Since Joe filed for divorce in Florida, and yet Sophie wanted the kids to take up residence in England, this has spurred a custody dispute between them.

During simpler times in their relationship, Joe and Sophie welcomed their first baby girl into the world, Willa, on July 22, 2020, according to People. Their second daughter was born in July 2022. The younger child’s name hasn’t been publicly released, nor has the ex-couple released any public photos of either of their children. That said, divorce documents list one of the children’s initials as “D.J.”

Kevin and Danielle Jonas

The Jonas clan proved to have no shortage of daughters, as Kevin and Danielle became the first ones in the family to kick off the tradition. The couple welcomed Alena Rose to the world on Feb. 2, 2014, followed by another daughter two years later, Valentina Angelina, born on Oct. 27, 2016.

Kevin and Danielle’s daughters have enjoyed attending Jonas Brothers concerts, going to school, drinking milkshakes made by their dad, and even starring in a commercial alongside their mom for a 2023 Back-to-School campaign in collaboration with The Children’s Place.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed their first baby via surrogate, it was announced by Nick early last year. The baby girl’s birthdate and name were later confirmed: Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was born on Jan. 15, 2022.

Since the couple first got married in 2018, they have both spoken publicly about wanting to have kids. However, welcoming their first child into the world didn’t come without its challenges, as the baby had to be placed in the neonatal intensive care unit. After a hospital stay that lasted for more than 100 days, Nick and Priyanka finally took their baby home, where she’s been ever since.