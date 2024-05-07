Is Chloé Lukasiak gay
Image via Chloé Lukasiak/Instagram
Category:
Celebrities
TV

Is Chloé from ‘Dance Moms’ gay?

The 'Dance Moms' alum made waves during her time on the show, but mostly because of her mother.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|
Published: May 7, 2024 03:04 am

Despite being off the air for almost five years, the traces of the Dance Moms universe continue to permeate pop culture, from the never-ending antics of Abby Lee Miller to the booming (yet divisive) popularity of JoJo Siwa.

Recommended Videos

This enduring legacy is to be expected, since the Lifetime reality series gave us countless memes, iconic arguments, and bonafide talents in the form of Maddie Ziegler (sorry, JoJo). One lesser-known student of the Abby Lee Dance Company was Chloé Lukasiak, who formed part of the original cast from seasons one to seven and whose mother, Christi, was among the loudest and staunchest opponents of Miller.

Though she’s been off the show for sometime, Lukasiak’s personal life continues to draw interest from longtime fans of the show, including her dating history.

Is Chloé Lukasiak gay?

Dance Moms alum Chloé Lukasiak confirmed for the first time in 2022 that she was in a relationship with a woman. The announcement followed months of speculation around the reality star’s sexuality after she shared a seemingly romantic image with a social media influencer and accompanied it with a love heart in the caption. Later that year, Lukasiak shared another image with the same woman, in what appeared to be a first anniversary post celebrating their romance. 

Lukasiak confirmed the relationship with People, saying it “feels so good” for the public to know of her sexuality, and revealing that her friends and family had known for “quite some time.” She described the coming out as “freeing,” and said that while she doesn’t owe the public an explanation, it was a “decision I made for myself.” At the time, Lukasiak was dating Brooklinn Khoury, a skateboarding influencer from California. 

Khoury has amassed a large following on social media, and received renewed attention following a brutal dog attack just five days before meeting Lukasiak. Speaking of the injury, which saw Khoury lose her top lip, Lukasiak said she was happy to be “a shoulder to cry on,” and described their romance as “life-changing.” She said their relationship was the epitome of “everything happens for a reason.”

After dating since 2021, Lukasiak confirmed her split from Khoury in May 2024, saying she has been “single for a while.” She said the breakup, and the recent Dance Moms reunion special, had ushered in a new era, in which she will focus on herself and her various business endeavors. Lukasiak isn’t the only Dance Moms alum who is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, with Siwa coming out on social media in 2021. 

Author
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.