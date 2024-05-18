Who is now the third real-life couple from ‘Supernatural?’ Don’t raise your hopes, it ain’t Dean and Castiel

In addition to giving fans thrilling storylines, Supernatural also sparked multiple real-life romances among its cast members. Now, a third couple joins the club, but as we pre-warned, it’s not Destiel – it didn’t happen on screen, it ain’t happening in real life.

Supernatural has a rich history of bringing people together, both on and off the screen. The show, which aired from 2005 to 2020, followed the adventures of brothers Sam and Dean Winchester as they hunted demons, ghosts, and other supernatural beings – the family tradition. Over its 15-season run, the series not only developed a dedicated fanbase but also fostered several real-life romantic relationships among its cast members.

Jared Padalecki, who played the aspiring lawyer-turned-demon-hunter Sam, met his wife Genevieve Cortese on the set of Supernatural. Genevieve portrayed the demon Ruby, and their on-screen chemistry translated into a real-life romance. Similarly, Jensen Ackles, who played Dean Winchester, is married to Danneel Harris-Ackles, who guest-starred as the angel Anael – although they met before the show, and not because of it. Finally, the official second couple that Supernatural united was a wayward Chuck Shurley aka God and Rowena MacLeod aka the Queen of Hell i.e., Rob Benedict and Ruth Connell.

While Ackles found his happily ever after with Harris-Ackles, for many years, fans shipped Dean and the angel who Castiel, played by Misha Collins. The “Destiel” was so beloved that Supernatural fans even ship the actors who played the respective parts while holding on to the hope that a future spin-off might give the two the happy ending they never got since the series didn’t handle the ship so well. After many seasons of tension building and the widely detested habit of queerbaiting in shows, Castiel finally declared his love for Dean in Season 15, only for him to be dragged to The Empty, which felt a lot like the “bury your gays” trope. While the new Supernatural couple is not Destiel, it’ll still make many fans happy.

Rob Benedict and Ruth Connell — the third couple born from Supernatural

The latest couple to join the ranks of Supernatural romances are DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson. DJ Qualls, known for his role as the werewolf Garth, and Ty Olsson, who played the vampire Benny, have recently announced their engagement, making them the third couple of Supernatural actors to find love in each other. They are also the first gay couple brought together by Supernatural.

Curiously, Qualls and Olsson didn’t even meet while shooting the show. Their first encounter was during a Supernatural convention. Qualls broke the big news on his Locked and Probably Loaded podcast, where he explained how he and Olsson became acquaintances. According to Qualls, he exchanged a few words with Olsson during the convention. Then, Olsson made the bold move of inviting himself for a trip to Turkey that Qualls was planning with his friends.

Olsson’s bravery in the moment led to a thriving friendship that later blossomed into love. Blessed by Supernatural, Qualls and Olsson’s union is fated to last. As Qualls puts it:

“[Olsson] the best friend I ever had, and now we’re going to be old men together, which is so crazy.”

For fans of Supernatural, the news of DJ Qualls and Ty Olsson’s relationship is both exciting and heartwarming. It adds another layer of connection to a show that has already brought so many people together. While the series may have ended, the bonds formed on set continue to thrive, much to the delight of the fandom.

