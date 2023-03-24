Who is Danneel Ackles, Jensen Ackles’ wife?

Upon conquering the horror stratosphere with Supernatural, heartthrob Jensen Ackles has made the superhero universe his newest polarizing stage. Since the beloved actor took on the role of Soldier Boy in the third season of The Boys, Ackles has reignited the passionate flame from fans who have been following the Texan actor’s career since his first appearance as Dean in the 2005 CW hit series, Supernatural, where he acted alongside Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

Famous for his single tear wonder, and deep voice worthy of portraying Batman, the 45-year-old actor has stolen the heart of many, but most of all, the actor managed to snag his wife over ten years ago, the classically beautiful Danneel Ackles. While it may come off as a surprise for some to find that Ackles is married, the actor has been open about his relationship with Danneel since his Supernatural days, when the couple officiated their relationship down the aisle five years after the show’s airing. In case Danneel’s face looks familiar, that’s because it may just be, so here’s where you may know her from.

Is Danneel Ackles an actress?

via CW

Danneel Harris, officially Danneel Ackles since 2010, may look familiar to some eagle-eyed fans. Also stemming from the entertainment world, Danneel’s past has been filled with acclaimed titles from her days in front of the camera. With her first role as Shannon McBain in One Life to Live (1999-2004), Danneel’s career kickstarted on a high note, and from then on out, the actress known for her talent and looks has remained an unstoppable force on television.

Two of her major roles on television, however, derived from three huge titles for any television aficionado: One Tree Hill, How I Met Your Mother, and Supernatural. From 2005 up until 2009, Danneel starred as Rachel in One Tree Hill, a troubled and promiscuous cheerleader with a haunting past. In How I Met Your Mother, the actress played one of Barney’s many one-night stands, as well as Stella’s sister, mentioned in several episodes, but with her debut on the show in the fourth season.

Then came 2005’s Supernatural. Albeit not a major role, Danneel’s part in the series, just like any of its supernatural beings, has a lasting impact on the main duo. Danneel played two roles on the show: Sister Jo and Anael. Sister Jo, the human vessel is overtaken by Anael, an angel that uses the human as her physical body on earth, and Danneel craftily portrayed both characters distinctively. Naturally, after putting two and two together, fans quickly noticed that Danneel and Ackles were now co-starring on the same show, however, this was not the first time the duo met behind the scenes.

When did Danneel Ackles and Jensen Ackles meet?

via Netflix

Ackles and Danneel’s first moments of their official romantic pairing date all the way back to 2007. While Supernatural marked the duo’s first time on television as a married couple, behind the scenes, the two actors met while on the set of the 2007 romantic comedy Ten Inch Hero. The film introduces the story of four friends running a sandwich shop, as they all seek to find true love in their chaotic lives. Ackles portrayed the sarcastic punk Boax Priestly, while Danneel portrayed his friend-turn-lover, the ironic and smart Tish.

In 2006, the couple announced their relationship, upon shooting the film that would become the first milestone of their relationship. Four years later, Danneel and Ackles officiated their relationship on May 15, 2010, in a hometown affair in The Rosewood Crescent Hotel in Dallas, Texas. The outdoor private wedding saw a star-studded guest list, with Supernatural actors Jared Padalecki and Genevieve Padalecki among the attendees, as well as the One Tree Hill stars Hilarie Burton, Bevin Prince, and Elisabeth Harnois.

Even though the couple wedded in a gorgeous ceremony at sunset, their busy schedules kept them from heading straight to honeymoon. Danneel and Ackles, however, kept their heads in work until 2013, when they welcomed their first baby girl Justice “JJ” Jay Ackles. The family would only grow larger as years went by, with twins Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes welcomed into the family in 2016, creating the perfect quintet.

As of 2023, Ackles can be found working ceasessly in his skyrocketing acting career, as Danneel takes a break from the limelight to work on their numerous works. In 2020, the couple started their own production company called Chaos Machine Productions, as well as their incessant work as co-owners of Texan brewery Family Business Beer Co., as a nod to the Winchester’s family motto in Supernatural. If that alone is not impressive, Ackles and Danneel are also the co-executive producers of The Winchesters, proving that the couple have completely packed schedules with three children, and three ongoing business.

Ackles can be found voicing Batman in Legion of Heroes, available on Prime Video.