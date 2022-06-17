‘The Boys’ fans utterly obsessed with Soldier Boy after today’s episode

Warning: Spoilers for The Boys to follow.

It was already all the good news we could ever ask for when The Boys was renewed for a third season, so when we found out that the show’s most exciting new character, Soldier Boy, was going to be brought to life by Jensen Ackles, the buzz soared to unprecedented heights.

To say that Ackles was a smart casting choice would be undercutting too many nuances; not only is his diverse toolkit perfect for a character as multifaceted as Soldier Boy, but his reunion with showrunner Eric Kripke, who created Supernatural, the home of Ackles’ most famous role in Dean Winchester, guaranteed an effective chemistry that would get the most out of him.

We didn’t get to see much of Soldier Boy in the first two weeks of The Boys‘ return, but he finally got to bring his gravitas in episode five, and fans from all over, whose mouths have been absolutely watering in anticipation, are all too happy to declare that the wait has paid off.

how am i supposed to hate soldier boy when he looks like this while he says that he was waiting to be saved 🥺 #theboys #soldierboy pic.twitter.com/XZV6lMSuIl — stef | 71 | tb spoilers (@acklessoldier) June 17, 2022

i'm gonna talk more about the episode tomorrow but i just wanna say jensen ackles is phenomenal and terrifying as fuck as soldier boy, gn i love him so much <3 pic.twitter.com/PAH2SkPPl6 — j🌾 THE BOYS SPOILERS (@acklesism) June 17, 2022

It seemed as though everyone had a different reason to praise the character, whether it was his terrifying aura that dares to rival that of Homelander, or the more sympathetic side that Ackles carefully balanced in the wake of The Boys‘ gritty flavor.

I’m in awe of your talent. Your performance on #TheBoysTV was unforgettable. How you made us feel sorry for Soldier Boy when we should hate him. You bring so much to this character and it’s just perfect casting!!! You deserve all the praise and recognition @JensenAckles ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jobh1B3Otz — bewitching tabz ☮︎✨ (@mythitabznc) June 17, 2022

A quick fuck you to every single person who doubted Jensen’s ability to play a new character because Soldier Boy is so different and full of depth and he’s going to win an Emmy for this role — Grace 💙💚 Soldier Boy Apologist (@mustbgrace) June 17, 2022

It’s safe to say that everyone is sold on Soldier Boy, and we can only expect his role to expand as time goes on; a gracious blessing for us, a fear-inducing bind for our protagonists.

