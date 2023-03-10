‘The Boys’ star almost playing Batman on TV has DC fans campaigning James Gunn to give him another shot

Polarizing the world of superheroes one step at a time, Jensen Ackles may be well on his way to becoming one of the most coveted men on TV. From Supernatural to The Boys, the Texas-born actor’s popularity has gained more ground to expand- including the chance of spreading his wings toward the DC Universe.

That’s right, we could have gotten the heartthrob Ackles as the Dark Knight himself, only missed by a shot. It was during a recent interview at The Flash Podcast, that former Supernatural co-star Misha Collins shared some details about the upcoming Gotham Knights release, including the fact that the show nearly saw Ackles anchoring the series as Batman. Unfortunately, there was a conflict in schedules that made this impossible, much to everyone’s disappointment.

We tried to work it out to have Jensen play Batman on the show. It was all kind of teed up, but unfortunately, Jensen was on another show at the time [laughs], and coordinating between two series is challenging. So it didn’t ultimately end up working out, but we tried. Jensen was pretty psyched about the prospect at one point because he does the voice of Batman for the animated movies.

Ackles’ demand for shows has increased exponentially since his participation in The Boys. The fact that he voiced the Gotham vigilante in Batman: The Long Halloween Deluxe Edition (2021) alongside the late Naya Rivera, only would have made him all the more perfect for the show. Although the request was already high among fans, Collins’ revelation only made more people campaign for James Gunn to cast him as the Dark Knight, at whatever’s cost.

While the consensus seems to be that Ackles would’ve certainly made Gotham Knights the upcoming DC hit show, the series is already receiving plenty of skepticism from netizens who believe it will just be another disaster under Gunn’s influence. Some say Ackles is “too good” for the show, while others simply claim he “dodged a bullet.”

The age factor also took a major discussion point among fans, who have pointed out that Ackles is currently 45 years old, although he’s not much older than Ben Affleck when he portrayed the same role. Moreover, the Supernatural actor is also playing the role of Soldier Boy, a major antagonist in the superpowered debauchery series The Boys – so it is fair to say, age would not exactly come into play when it comes to having Ackles in back in spandex.

While we may not see the actor reprising his role of Batman in a live-action series, no one knows what the future may hold- other than James Gunn himself. In the meantime, you can catch Ackles on The Boys on Amazon Prime.

Gotham Knights will hit the screens on March 14 on the CW.