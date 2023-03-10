James Gunn may have just been accidentally confirmed as the director of ‘Superman: Legacy’

Even though nobody would be surprised in the slightest were James Gunn to announce himself as the director of Superman: Legacy, the cat may have just been let out of the bag by one of the DC Studios co-CEO’s inner circle.

In an interview with ComicPop, writer Tom King – who acts as a key part of the brain trust assembled to hammer Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters into shape – was asked for the thought process behind rebuilding and rebooting a superhero franchise that’s already been around for a decade, where he let slip that the Guardians of the Galaxy architect is planning to step behind the camera as well as pen the screenplay.

Image via Warner Bros.

“I mean, it’s tough because, there’s stuff I can talk about, and stuff I can’t… It’s a totally fair question. I mean, James Gunn is a super nerd and he’s super creative, right? He’s the writer and director of the Superman movie and he’s sort of the creative force behind all of this, him and Peter Safran. And he reached out to a group of screenwriters and myself, fantastic, amazing… whose names he’s put out there, to work on making these movies and TV shows as good as they can be.”

Now that King has uttered the words out loud, it surely won’t be long before Gunn swoops onto social media to either confirm or deny the chatter. As mentioned, though, there wouldn’t be many shocked faces were he to confirm Superman: Legacy as his first directorial project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The filmmaker-turned-executive has never been shy in voicing his love for the Big Blue Boy Scout, but seeing as it looks as though he’ll be tackling the first feature putting the iconic superhero front-and-center since Henry Cavill’s unceremonious exit, it won’t be long before the trolls emerge to start criticizing the decision.