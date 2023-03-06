A key member of the DCU writers’ room shares a tantalizing insight into their inspirations

James Gunn might have been tasked to spearhead the creative side of the DCU after being appointed as co-CEO – with longtime friend, collaborator, and veteran producer Peter Safran having a wider say in the executive side of things – but unless you’re Kevin Feige, a sustainable cinematic universe can’t be built by one person.

When the slate for Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters was announced, it came with a list of writers who’ve been tasked by the new regime to breathe life into an interconnected superhero saga that’s often been its own worst enemy, and there’s a refreshingly eclectic roster of names set to develop a multitude of new titles across film, television, live-action, and animation.

One of the most notable is Tom King, who has previous with Warner Bros. and DC having been attached to Ava DuVernay’s doomed New Gods, but saying he’s got a long association with the comic book company outside of that would be underselling it somewhat. Taking to Twitter, the scribe showcased his latest reading material, and fans couldn’t help but notice that Gunn ended up liking the tweet, too.

The rest of the DCU writers’ room comprises of Birds of Prey, Batgirl, and The Flash‘s Christina Hodson, The Cabin in the Woods and Bad Times at the El Royale‘s Drew Goddard, Doom Patrol‘s Jeremy Carver, and Watchmen‘s Christal Henry, which is a ragtag team that Task Force X would be proud of.

On their own, they’ve penned a myriad of widely-acclaimed titles, so theoretically they’re more than capable of producing greatness when all pulling in the same direction with Gunn at the helm.