James Gunn confirms the DCU’s new era as ‘Chapter 1 – Gods & Monsters’

As expected, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s bombshell announcements have rocked the DCU to its very core, with the duo dubbing the first chapter as Gods & Monsters.

Combining grounded (or as grounded as they can get) superhero stories with some fantastical adventures set to shake the franchise to its very foundations, the new co-CEOs have immediately swung for the fences, and the incoming roster of film and television titles is every bit as exciting as you could hope for.

You can catch the full listing below, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out which are the gods, and who are the monsters. Then again, there are several who dwell firmly in the middle ground.

Booster Gold

Swamp Thing

Paradise Lost

The Authority

Lanterns

Waller

Superman: Legacy

Creature Commandos

The Brave and the Bold

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow

The Batman sequel has also been confirmed for an October 2025 release date, and the non-canon offshoots of the mythology have also officially been dubbed as Elseworlds. Naturally, you can expect some sections of the internet to sh*t all over the entire operation, but the unbiased comic book aficionados should ratchet their hype levels up accordingly, because this is big.

Where do we go from here? Into a bold new age of what’s hopefully top-tier storytelling that does what the previous regime couldn’t do, and manages to transform the decade-old saga into a cohesive whole that’s defined by consistency and acclaim, instead of being repeatedly blasted for spending so long trying to find its footing without never managing to do so.