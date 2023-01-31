James Gunn’s DC announcement is already drawing mixed reactions from those in the know

While us mere mortals will need to wait until later on today to find out what James Gunn and Peter Safran have in store for the DCU, a select few industry figures have already been given the inside track on what’s coming up.

In a remarkable turn of events, though, none of the information has been leaked online as of yet, something we can guarantee wouldn’t have happened were it Sony inviting people to have a gander over the upcoming slate of spinoffs set to run the studio’s Spider-Man universe into the ground.

Needless to say, not everyone has been instantly won over, but that shouldn’t really come as much of a surprise when everyone is expecting an online firestorm to erupt from the second the news is eventually filtered out to the general public to dissect. It’s not going to be pretty, but it’s going to be fascinating nonetheless.

I'm not allowed to tell you what I know about the DC announcements but I am strongly considering staying offline tomorrow. Take that as you will. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) January 31, 2023

My thoughts are… it’s still VERY #DC for better or worse



It does NOT feel like #Marvel at all



It’s actually sort of Snyder-y in terms of emphasis on “mythos”



The presentation might change my mind, have to see the tone — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 31, 2023

I still can't say anything about what I was doing today (though many of you are good guessers) but I will say today was one of those days where I truly love my job and am so excited to work super hard so I can pass along lots (and lots) of awesome news to you as soon as possible. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 31, 2023

Me right now. You tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/tvvBZ4TN92 — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) January 30, 2023

While it doesn’t take a genius to guess how the SnyderVerse supporters are going to react, we’ll be keeping a keen eye on the hotly-anticipated reveal to see if anything stands out as a shock, surprise, or unexpected bombshell. After all, the DCU is in the midst of its 10-year anniversary, and what better way to celebrate the milestone than tearing everything down and rebuilding from scratch?

Gunn and Peter Safran have a herculean task on their hands, but let’s give them the benefit of the doubt to see if they can pull it off to lead the franchise into a brighter future.