James Gunn trolls the trolls by promising an origin story and trilogy for an inanimate object

At long last, we’ve reached the final day of January, which means that James Gunn will be unveiling the first slate of projects to act as the launchpad for the new and improved DCU in a matter of hours.

There’s already negativity sweeping the internet about what’s coming, which is par for the course when anything the co-CEO has said or done that’s even remotely related to the superhero sandbox has come in for intense criticism. He’s been playing his cards close to the chest, though, but we’ve already resigned ourselves to the social media sphere being split in two.

The Guardians of the Galaxy director isn’t above trolling his own trolls when the occasion calls for it, and he’s been back at it again during another Twitter exchange that found him lamenting Jason Momoa’s inability to get on board with an entire trilogy revolving around a bomber jacket.

I'm at the DCU press event at Warner Bros and James Gunn has been talking about an original character he came up with called "Dr. Cool" for almost two hours. He's describing the satin lining of Dr. Cool's favorite bomber jacket now. One of the SlashFilm guys just walked out — ben mekler (@benmekler) January 30, 2023

Jason’s always got my back but when I wake up I have more things to say about that bomber jacket, because it’s going to get its own trilogy. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 31, 2023

It would be experimental cinema at its finest were Gunn to announce a solitary piece of clothing as the star of the DCU’s next $200 million origin story, and we’d love nothing more than do see him do it, for the sole purpose of seeing the reactions in the immediate aftermath.

That being said, we’re bracing for shocks, surprises, and bombshells aplenty, especially when the rumor gripping those to have been invited to an early showcase have hinted that all of the predictions may have proven to be well wide of the mark. It’s a massive day for DC, and let’s hope that Gunn and Peter Safran manage to live up to the hype and expectation.