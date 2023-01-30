‘Smallville’ star and known James Gunn associate sets tongues wagging with a change of profile picture

James Gunn didn’t hold back when admitting that he’d love to find roles in the DCU for all of his Guardians of the Galaxy collaborators, which instantly sent shivers down the spine about Chris Pratt boarding another superhero franchises. The filmmaker has always found room for his closest friends and most regular cohorts, with Michael Rosenbaum getting tongues wagging as a result.

The actor played Lex Luthor on Smallville for seven seasons, and he’s no stranger to the world of DC after lending his vocal talents to a number of animated features, TV shows, and even video games. He’s also been happy to reiterate that he’s love nothing more than to reprise the part in a full-blown Superman blockbuster, which is nothing if not coincidental.

As well as voicing Martinex in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Rosenbaum is well known as one of Gunn’s best buddies, with the two having been thick as thieves for well over a decade at this point. Curiously, the 50 year-old has changed his Twitter profile picture to an image of Lex for what’s said to be the first time ever, less than 48 hours before the first wave of DC projects are announced.

Is it a coincidence? Trolling? Somewhere in between? Mercifully, the answers will emerge sooner rather than later, but you can only imagine the backlash and indignation were Gunn to reboot Superman and bring back somebody who’d already played Lex Luthor a decade ago in a series than ran for 10 seasons and ended over a decade ago, especially when it happens to be one of his BFFs.