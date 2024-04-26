Does Russell Crowe’s ‘The Exorcism’ have a release date?

Russell Crowe will star in Miramax’s upcoming horror film The Exorcism, and his popularity is building some buzz among audiences, despite the well-worn genre. The Exorcism also features a notable crew and other major actors, including Sam Worthington and David Hyde Pierce.

Viewers might be a little hesitant for similar material following the divisive The Exorcist: Believer. But Miramax’s The Exorcism has a decent twist. That isn’t surprising, since Scream creator Kevin Williamson also served as a producer on the film. Williamson’s involvement suggests that The Exorcism has similar potential to subvert audience expectations.

The story will center on an actor who becomes troubled while filming a horror movie. It also alludes to strangely “cursed” film productions, a surprisingly untapped premise. So, even casual moviegoers might be curious about the release date.

In a recent report by Deadline, The Exorcism will have an exclusive theatrical release beginning on June 7, 2024. It’s unclear how long the movie will remain in theaters. The report adds that Vertical acquired North American rights to the film.

The latest trailer from Vertical reiterates that the movie will arrive this summer, only in theaters. However, the trailer’s opening also features the Shudder logo.

Deadline’s report confirms that Shudder picked up pay one rights. This means that The Exorcism will stream on Shudder first for a predetermined window. Vertical did not announce a release date for the streaming platform.

Since the theatrical run begins in June, that should leave enough room for The Exorcism to release on Shudder around Halloween. Like any horror film, it would surely benefit from the season. Then again, Late Night with the Devil premiered in March 2024 and released on Shudder just a month later.

Miramax and Vertical will likely announce a concrete Shudder release date for The Exorcism after the exclusive theatrical run is complete.

Is The Exorcism a sequel to The Pope’s Exorcist?

There may be some confusion among fans of The Pope’s Exorcist, which released in 2023 and also featured Russell Crowe in a leading role.

The Pope’s Exorcist earned a solid review here and there, but The Exorcism won’t be a sequel to that film. There isn’t any noticeable connective tissue between the projects besides Crowe’s involvement. The cast and crew are completely different, with The Final Girls writer Joshua John Miller attached to direct.

Adding to the confusion, The Exorcism was previously titled The Georgetown Project. The film was in the works under that title for years. So, the timing of its release date is unrelated to The Pope’s Exorcist and amounts to an amusing circumstance.

