‘Late Night with the Devil’ Shudder release date and time, confirmed

We’re notably still 6 months away from the spooky season igniting our bones and slithering into our nightmares, but 2024 has already delivered its fair share of top class spooky thrills. Chief among them is fresh-faced horror Late Night with the Devil, a far cry from any other modern-day picture in the spooky genre right now.

Released back in March in the U.S., it didn’t take long before the head-turning extravaganza set the horror community ablaze and remained on the minds of horrorhounds everywhere. Centering around a talk show host showcasing a possessed young woman on his show for a prepared Halloween special, the spine-tingling premise was enough to attract a wide audience — with the cast of characters delivering unforgettable performances as an array of chaos takes place during the film.

Considering its overwhelming hype, it hardly comes as a surprise that spooky supporters are now scratching their heads and wondering exactly when Late Night with the Devil is being released for streaming purposes on Shudder.

At long last, the horror extravaganza that everybody is talking about is finally scheduled to drop on Shudder — and eagle-eyed horror fans won’t even have to wait too long. That being said, Late Night With the Devil is set to be released on Shudder this Friday, April 19. And considering the massive collection of all things horror available to stream on the bloody platform right now, the newest horror addition will fit in quite nicely.

Much like other streaming services, of course, Shudder requires a subscription to view its seemingly endless content, so be sure to sign up for a specific plan to witness one of the scariest horror flicks of the last few years.

