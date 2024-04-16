Late Night With The Devil
Photo via AGC
Category:
Movies

‘Late Night with the Devil’ Shudder release date and time, confirmed

If you missed it in theaters, there's no need to worry.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 10:08 am

We’re notably still 6 months away from the spooky season igniting our bones and slithering into our nightmares, but 2024 has already delivered its fair share of top class spooky thrills. Chief among them is fresh-faced horror Late Night with the Devil, a far cry from any other modern-day picture in the spooky genre right now.

Recommended Videos

Released back in March in the U.S., it didn’t take long before the head-turning extravaganza set the horror community ablaze and remained on the minds of horrorhounds everywhere. Centering around a talk show host showcasing a possessed young woman on his show for a prepared Halloween special, the spine-tingling premise was enough to attract a wide audience — with the cast of characters delivering unforgettable performances as an array of chaos takes place during the film.

Considering its overwhelming hype, it hardly comes as a surprise that spooky supporters are now scratching their heads and wondering exactly when Late Night with the Devil is being released for streaming purposes on Shudder.

When is the movie’s release date and time on Shudder?

At long last, the horror extravaganza that everybody is talking about is finally scheduled to drop on Shudder — and eagle-eyed horror fans won’t even have to wait too long. That being said, Late Night With the Devil is set to be released on Shudder this Friday, April 19. And considering the massive collection of all things horror available to stream on the bloody platform right now, the newest horror addition will fit in quite nicely. 

Much like other streaming services, of course, Shudder requires a subscription to view its seemingly endless content, so be sure to sign up for a specific plan to witness one of the scariest horror flicks of the last few years.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ coming to Netflix?
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in the movie, ‘Anyone but You’
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Movies
Movies
Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ coming to Netflix?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Jurassic World’ reboot cast, director, plot, release date, and more
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson superimposed over velociraptor from Jurassic World
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Jurassic World’ reboot cast, director, plot, release date, and more
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 16, 2024
Read Article The 11 best country movies of all time
no-country-for-old-men
Category: Movies
Movies
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
The 11 best country movies of all time
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Rust’ movie release date?
Rust
Category: Movies
Movies
Is there a ‘Rust’ movie release date?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ release date, cast, and more
Aang, Katara, Sokka and friends in Avatar: The Last Airbender
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ release date, cast, and more
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ coming to Netflix?
Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney in the movie, ‘Anyone but You’
Category: Netflix
Netflix
Movies
Movies
Is Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Anyone But You’ coming to Netflix?
Carolyn Jenkins Carolyn Jenkins Apr 16, 2024
Read Article ‘Jurassic World’ reboot cast, director, plot, release date, and more
Jonathan Bailey and Scarlett Johansson superimposed over velociraptor from Jurassic World
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Jurassic World’ reboot cast, director, plot, release date, and more
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 16, 2024
Read Article The 11 best country movies of all time
no-country-for-old-men
Category: Movies
Movies
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
The 11 best country movies of all time
Jon Silman Jon Silman Apr 15, 2024
Read Article Is there a ‘Rust’ movie release date?
Rust
Category: Movies
Movies
Is there a ‘Rust’ movie release date?
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 15, 2024
Read Article ‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ release date, cast, and more
Aang, Katara, Sokka and friends in Avatar: The Last Airbender
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Aang: The Last Airbender’ release date, cast, and more
Christian Bone Christian Bone Apr 15, 2024
Author
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.