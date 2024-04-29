Tony Stark spreads out his arms in a screencap from 2008's Iron Man superimposed over a cropped poster for Avengers: Endgame
Images via Marvel Studios
Latest Marvel News: Robert Downey Jr. leaves confusion in his wake with MCU comeback talks as ‘Deadpool 3’ reshoots raise fresh fears

The truth is, he's always Iron Man.
Published: Apr 29, 2024 02:11 pm

Oh, Deadpool & Wolverine, you were doing so well! After hype was raised to an all-time high by the recent trailer, we’re now hearing a worrying update about the incoming Ryan Reynolds threequel that has fans fearing it’s not going to be as different of a Marvel movie as we hoped.

Sometimes familiar is a good thing, though. Like, for instance, Robert Downey Jr. returning as Iron Man? All right, so it’s not happening just yet, but it’s seeming vaguely more likely ⏤ even if the men who killed Tony Stark off the first time would rather he stay that way.

Even the Russo brothers are confused by Robert Downey teasing an Iron Man return

Robert Downey set tongues wagging recently when he told Esquire that he would “happily” return to Marvel if Kevin Feige asked him. This is pretty much what Marvel fans have been wanting to hear for five full years now, but not everyone’s pleased about it. Avengers: Endgame directors the Russo brothers have admitted they’re mystified how this could even happen as they made sure to make Iron Man un-resurrectable. “I don’t know how they would do it,” Anthony Russo told Games Radar, while Joe Russo added, “I mean we closed that book so it would be up to them to figure out how to reopen it.” Umm, did the Russos just admit they haven’t been keeping up with the Multiverse Saga? Variants are kind of a thing now, boys.

Deadpool & Wolverine head back to set for reshoots just three months before release

Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Every frame of Deadpool 3 we’ve seen so far has been deemed utter perfection by Marvel lovers across the globe, so it’s mighty troubling that we’re hearing the movie is actually heading back into production… less than three months before it hits cinemas. Reshoots are rumored to conclude sometime in May, so they may not be too extensive, but many an MCU movie has been mutilated in post-production — see Quantumania‘s weak-sauce replacement ending. Let’s just pray this will be one of those times when reshoots improved a Marvel film. I can’t think of any examples right now, but I’m sure they exist.

Sony throws Kraven the Hunter into the literal lion’s den as it moves to December

Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter
Forget Deadpool 3, though, I know what your real most-anticipated Marvel movie of the year is. It’s obviously Kraven the Hunter, Sony’s third Spider-Villain release of the year — yes, we’re getting three of those in 2024, but just one MCU film. This is why we can’t have nice things. Clearly, Sony has as much faith in this one as the rest of us, as the Aaron Taylor-Johnson vehicle was supposed to arrive in September, but now it’s been pushed into December. This is the same month as Disney’s Mufasa and Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog 3, so it looks like the hunter is destined to become the hunted.

