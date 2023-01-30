58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.

After 15 years of rumor and speculation, the star was officially announced to be returning as the occult investigator alongside director Francis Lawrence, but that’s about as much information we’ve got to go on. Of course, everyone knows that Reeves is immortal, but he turns 59 years old later this year, so he’ll be well into his 60s by the time Constantine 2 hypothetically hits theaters.

Image via Warner Bros

Bautista claimed that Gunn was rebooting the DCU from scratch to go in a “younger and fresher” direction, but that hasn’t stopped the John Wick legend from stating his case in an interview with Total Film.

“I don’t know if it was unfinished business but it was definitely a role that I loved. And I thought that Francis Lawrence, the director, did such amazing work. I loved playing that character, and I really enjoyed the film. I was like, [‘Can I please have some more?'”

We’ll find out by the end of tomorrow whether or not Constantine 2 is among Gunn’s first wave of projects, but if it isn’t, then the chance increase exponentially that it won’t happen at all. It would be a little hypocritical to boot out Henry Cavill in favor of a younger actor, before Bautista came clean and revealed he was too long in the tooth for Bane, only for a dude pushing 60 to take center stage in a blockbuster comic book adaptation, but Reeves is so beloved that he’ll be forgiven.