DCU trolls getting blamed for a rumored Superman front-runner deleting his social media accounts

James Gunn has gone on record to state that he’s not even going to consider the possibility of casting the lead role in his Superman reboot until the script is written, but that hasn’t stopped several contenders from emerging as fan-casting front-runners.

Jacob Elordi was the name that caused the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director to shut down the latest batch of rumors, but he’s far from the only candidate being floated in online circles. 25 year-old Wolfgang Novogratz possesses all of the tools on paper to succeed as the Man of Steel, and there’s plenty of fan-created art making the rounds that backs it up.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

He’s got the height, the build, the square jaw, and the relatively unknown profile to succeed as the next iteration of Kal-El, but whoever ends up securing the part is inevitably going to face plenty of backlash for the sole fact that they aren’t Henry Cavill, and that particular sentiment isn’t going to quieten down at any point in the near future.

Wolfgang Novogratz has deleted his Instagram, most likely due to toxic fans harassing the actor, thinking he will replace Henry Cavill as Superman. pic.twitter.com/3e6Dcvumpc — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) January 28, 2023

To that end, Novogratz has mysteriously deleted his Instagram account, and it didn’t take long for the conspiracy theorists to begin pointing the finger of blame at DCU trolls swamping his timeline with negativity. There’s not a shred of proof to back it up at this stage, and there are a thousand reasonable explanations as to why he’s abandoned the social media ship, but since when has Twitter ever needed facts to get in the way of a good story?