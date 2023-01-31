The time for James Gunn’s massive DCU announcement has seemingly been revealed

James Gunn and Peter Safran certainly caused an uproar towards the end of 2022 when they quite publicly hinted towards a complete reboot of the DCU, perhaps most prominently by way of axing Henry Cavill from his long-running role as Superman.

Well, the fruits of the pair’s divisive labors on the newly-renamed DC Universe will be revealed in a matter of hours, if Beyond The Trailer host and reporter Grace Randolph is to be believed:

Randolph cryptically hinted that DC will be hosting a presentation at 12:00pm EST, which is likely to detail the franchise’s cinematic slate and finally lift the curtain on Gunn and Safran’s vision for its future.

As someone who appears to be in the know about what the slate looks like, Randolph also shared a few of her thoughts on it, which offered some tantalizing hints about what we can expect. In short, she says it is nothing like Marvel, not a complete reboot, but a substantial rework, and to the potential glee of a very vocal group of fans, ‘Snyder-y.’

Between Gunn and Safran’s appointment to co-heads of DC Studios and now, The Suicide Squad director has been quite active on social media, and has given fans plenty of tidbits of information to chew on, for better or worse.

One recent nugget of knowledge was about Dave Bautista’s involvement in the revamped universe, but we have bad news on that front – he won’t be Bane. Still, fan-casters have found a pretty good alternative role for him.

We’ll be sure to bring you all the highs, lows, and hot takes about DC’s presentation in the afternoon, presuming it does in fact go ahead. It’s looking quite likely, though, seeing as it lines up with separate reporting from Geek Vibes Nation.