When will James Gunn share the DCU Chapter One movie slate?

Anticipation is high as DCU fans eagerly await word from James Gunn and Peter Safran on the status of their favorite superheroes in the wake up the shakeup at Warner Bros.

Gunn posted a tweet on Dec. 14, 2022, teasing that the future of the DCU will soon be revealed. The Guardians of the Galaxy writer and director, who took over as co-chairman and CEO of the DC Studios on Nov. 1, 2022, has revealed bits and pieces of what can be expected on his social media accounts but has remained tight-lipped on the overall DCU Chapter One plan.

Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn’t be more over-the-moon about; we’ll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) December 15, 2022

The beginning of the year has now come and gone, with no official word on the upcoming slate of movies, though Geek Vibes Nation said Gunn and Safran will be hosting a press conference at the Warner Bros. Studios tomorrow (Jan. 31) to reveal the DCU Chapter One plan.

Gunn did reveal devasting news back in December – fan-favorite Henry Cavill will no longer be donning the famous red and blue Man of Steel suit. Instead, he revealed on Twitter that Superman would be recast with a younger actor.

“In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill.”

While fans weren’t happy about the news, it didn’t stop them from fan-casting their own Superman, though the options don’t look great, especially when compared to Cavill, who looks like he just stepped out of the pages of the comic books.

Gunn has also revealed that Blue Beetle was still slated for the big screen in August 2023. Starring Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña in the titular role, the Blue Beetle is about Jaime Reyes, a Mexican-American teen in El Paso, Texas, who comes in contact with a piece of alien technology resembling a scarab, which allows him to morph into the Blue Beetle, giving him superhuman abilities.

While there have been some outspoken fans angry with Gunn for changing things, others have faith that Gunn and Safran will deliver.

How it feels waiting for tomorrow #DCStudios pic.twitter.com/nuzUT7qZl3 — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) January 31, 2023

Twitter user @OldManIan posted, “With the #DCStudios announcement coming tomorrow, it kinda feels like Christmas Eve. I got faith in @JamesGunn to come with good news!”

live feed of DC fans awaiting news of @JamesGunn first #DCStudios projects! Instant regret for that fifth cup of coffee, it's going to be a long night… 😬☕😳 @DCComics #dccomics #DCU pic.twitter.com/T8hK0HXHlX — Elias Vazquez (@EliasV11) January 31, 2023

Check back with We Got This Covered to find out Gunn’s big plans for the franchise.