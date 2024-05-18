Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue
Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities

Are Canadian ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue married?

Their performances were beyond passionate, but did it bypass the skating rink?
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|
Published: May 18, 2024 11:00 am

For over two decades, Canadian ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue captivated audiences worldwide with their undeniable chemistry on the ice. But are these two skating legends married, or is their connection purely professional?

Recommended Videos

Moir and Virtue began skating together at a very young age, thanks to Moir’s aunt, who was also their coach. The pair quickly rose through the ranks, becoming junior national champions in 2004 and world junior champions in 2006. 

The duo’s senior career was marked by numerous accolades, including three Winter Olympics gold medals in 2010 Vancouver, 2014 Sochi, and 2018 PyeongChang. Moir and Virtue also won multiple world championships, with a silver medal in 2008 and gold medals in 2010, 2012, and 2017. Finally, they claimed the Canadian national title eight times at the senior level and once at the junior level. 

Their professional achievements are the result of a rare synergy between two ice skaters. Furthermore, their performances often told stories of romance and deep connection. So, of course, Moir and Tessa’s fans were bound to wonder if their bond goes beyond the ice, fueling speculation about their personal lives.

Yes, Scott Muir and Tessa Virtue are married – but not to each other

Despite rumors spread by hopeful fans, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are not married to each other. Both have repeatedly denied any romantic involvement beyond their professional partnership. In various interviews, they have emphasized that their relationship is built on a solid friendship and mutual respect, which has been the foundation of their successful career. In fact, Moir and Virtue have their own love lives beyond the skating rink.

Moir is married to Jackie Mascarin, a fellow figure skater with whom he was previously partnered before teaming up with Virtue. The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed a daughter in 2021 before tying the knot in 2022. Virtue, on the other hand, is married to Morgan Rielly, a professional hockey player for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The couple had two secret wedding ceremonies, one in Toronto and another in Tuscany.

While fans may have hoped for a romantic union between Moir and Virtue, their bond is just one of friendship and professional dedication. They have both found love and happiness with other partners, yet their connection remains strong. Their ability to maintain such a close and effective partnership on the ice, despite not being romantically involved, is a testament to their professionalism.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘If so, you wouldn’t be alone’: Stephen King finally breaks down and admits worries about the ultimate milestone
Stephen King blocked
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘If so, you wouldn’t be alone’: Stephen King finally breaks down and admits worries about the ultimate milestone
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 18, 2024
Read Article What Happened To Uncle Johnny From ‘Elvis Duran’?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
What Happened To Uncle Johnny From ‘Elvis Duran’?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘An absolute hero’: how Sophie Turner found solace in Joe Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift amid her divorce
Sophie Turner loved up with Joe Jonas and also hugging Taylor Swift
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘An absolute hero’: how Sophie Turner found solace in Joe Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift amid her divorce
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 17, 2024
Read Article Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up again?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck laughing in her Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up again?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 17, 2024
Read Article Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘If so, you wouldn’t be alone’: Stephen King finally breaks down and admits worries about the ultimate milestone
Stephen King blocked
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘If so, you wouldn’t be alone’: Stephen King finally breaks down and admits worries about the ultimate milestone
Apeksha Bagchi Apeksha Bagchi May 18, 2024
Read Article What Happened To Uncle Johnny From ‘Elvis Duran’?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Pop Culture
Pop Culture
What Happened To Uncle Johnny From ‘Elvis Duran’?
Danilo Castro Danilo Castro May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘An absolute hero’: how Sophie Turner found solace in Joe Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift amid her divorce
Sophie Turner loved up with Joe Jonas and also hugging Taylor Swift
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
‘An absolute hero’: how Sophie Turner found solace in Joe Jonas’ ex Taylor Swift amid her divorce
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 17, 2024
Read Article Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up again?
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck laughing in her Prime Video documentary The Greatest Love Story Never Told
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up again?
Monica Coman Monica Coman May 17, 2024
Read Article Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Ricki Lake’s weight loss, explained
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 17, 2024
Author
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.