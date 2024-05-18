Are Canadian ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue married?

For over two decades, Canadian ice dancers Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue captivated audiences worldwide with their undeniable chemistry on the ice. But are these two skating legends married, or is their connection purely professional?

Moir and Virtue began skating together at a very young age, thanks to Moir’s aunt, who was also their coach. The pair quickly rose through the ranks, becoming junior national champions in 2004 and world junior champions in 2006.

The duo’s senior career was marked by numerous accolades, including three Winter Olympics gold medals in 2010 Vancouver, 2014 Sochi, and 2018 PyeongChang. Moir and Virtue also won multiple world championships, with a silver medal in 2008 and gold medals in 2010, 2012, and 2017. Finally, they claimed the Canadian national title eight times at the senior level and once at the junior level.

Their professional achievements are the result of a rare synergy between two ice skaters. Furthermore, their performances often told stories of romance and deep connection. So, of course, Moir and Tessa’s fans were bound to wonder if their bond goes beyond the ice, fueling speculation about their personal lives.

Yes, Scott Muir and Tessa Virtue are married – but not to each other

Despite rumors spread by hopeful fans, Scott Moir and Tessa Virtue are not married to each other. Both have repeatedly denied any romantic involvement beyond their professional partnership. In various interviews, they have emphasized that their relationship is built on a solid friendship and mutual respect, which has been the foundation of their successful career. In fact, Moir and Virtue have their own love lives beyond the skating rink.

Moir is married to Jackie Mascarin, a fellow figure skater with whom he was previously partnered before teaming up with Virtue. The couple got engaged in 2019 and welcomed a daughter in 2021 before tying the knot in 2022. Virtue, on the other hand, is married to Morgan Rielly, a professional hockey player for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The couple had two secret wedding ceremonies, one in Toronto and another in Tuscany.

While fans may have hoped for a romantic union between Moir and Virtue, their bond is just one of friendship and professional dedication. They have both found love and happiness with other partners, yet their connection remains strong. Their ability to maintain such a close and effective partnership on the ice, despite not being romantically involved, is a testament to their professionalism.

