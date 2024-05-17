‘They found exactly what works for them’: Golden Bachelorette Joan Vassos says these celebrity couples are ‘#relationshipgoals’

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Joan Vassos is the inaugural Golden Bachelorette, and we are certain that her season will knock the socks off of fans of the Bachelor franchise.

Recommended Videos

For those who may need a refresher on her Golden Bachelor journey, the Maryland native self-eliminated from the beloved competition series in the third week after receiving a troubling text from home. With viewers learning during the “Women Tell All” that her daughter was struggling with postpartum depression, Joan and Gerry had a heartbreaking breakup on the steps of the Bachelor mansion as she made the difficult decision to head home to support her daughter, despite hitting it off with the Golden Bachelor during her short-lived stint on the show.

With Gerry and his final rose recipient, Theresa Nist, divorcing mere months after their televised Golden Wedding, nobody will ever know whether or not Joan was actually his perfect match. Unlike Gerry, the Golden Bachelorette knows exactly what she is looking for as the leading lady, sharing her pet peeves, celebrity crushes, and more in a goofy game of 20 questions with Bachelor Nation.

While there are certain qualities that she is looking for in her perfect partner, Joan is primarily looking for a love like certain celebrity couples, revealing the identities said couples in her interview with Bachelor Nation. Keep scrolling to see for yourself..

Who does Joan Vassos consider #relationshipgoals?

While these responses might be polar opposites of one another, it looks like Joan fancies the love between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, as well as Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, telling Bachelor Nation that they are #relationshipgoals.

“I just feel joy watching the love blossom between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. They look like they are having fun in life and found their perfect partner, but for the 60 and over crowd, I think we all love Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell who have been together for over 40 years but never got married. They found exactly what works for them!”

Whether she finds the Ryan Reynolds to her Blake Lively or the Kurt Russell to her Goldie Hawn, our fingers are crossed that Joan finds her forever person as the Golden Bachelorette, settling down once and for all. If The Golden Bachelorette is anything like The Golden Bachelor, it is sure to be nothing short of sensational, and we seriously cannot wait for it to grace our television screens this fall.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more