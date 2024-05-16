Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ canceled? ABC’s fall schedule raises some red flags for Bachelor Nation

While The Golden Bachelorette is undoubtedly coming to ABC this fall — with Golden Bachelor fan-favorite Joan Vassos being announced as the leading lady earlier this week — one show that airs annually in the summer or fall is missing from ABC’s schedule this time around: Bachelor In Paradise.

Premiering in late September last season, some red flags were raised for Bachelor Nation when the beach-set Bachelor spin-off was nowhere to be found on the fall schedule for ABC. Unless the network plans to push Paradise to the winter or spring, fans of the franchise will have to wait until next summer or fall for season 10 of the hit competition show. Ugh!

If we are thinking in a much more catastrophic manner, could this be the end of Bachelor In Paradise altogether? While it is unclear what the future holds, keep scrolling for everything we know so far.

What is ABC’s fall schedule?

With BAP missing from the agenda, the fall schedule for ABC is as follows:

Monday:

8pm: NFL Football

Tuesday:

8pm: Dancing with the Stars

10pm: High Potential

Wednesday:

8pm: The Golden Bachelorette

9:30pm: Abbott Elementary

10pm: Scamanda

Thursday:

8pm: 9-1-1

9pm: Doctor Odyssey

10pm: Grey’s Anatomy

Friday:

8pm: Shark Tank

9pm: 20/20

Saturday:

7:30pm: College Football

Sunday:

7pm: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8pm: The Wonderful World of Disney

What happened to Bachelor In Paradise?

While the producers have kept quiet about the future of Bachelor In Paradise, we would not be surprised if the beloved competition series is cancelled once and for all, as much as it pains us to say…

With a large collection of Bachelor projects already in the spotlight, fans of the franchise are unclear how production would manage to pull off five different shows each and every year. With the introduction of two brand new, extremely successful spin-offs — The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette — it is assumed that one of the less popular iterations (AKA Bachelor In Paradise) would be removed from the equation. After all, if we want the quality of our favorite dating shows to stay top notch, production needs to make sure that they do not bite off more than they can chew!

In addition to this, while BAP has previously produced its fair share of happy couples in Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile, Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, and more, season 9 was (for lack of a better phrase) a flop. Ending the show with three seemingly happy couples — Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock, and Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant, with the latter two even getting engaged — all three couples split from one another less than a week after the finale aired. From ghosting to cheating and beyond, these breakups were as messy as can be, proving that there was some trouble in paradise (no pun intended) after all.

While season 10 of the hit competition show could be a chance at redemption, we will just have to wait and see what happens to Bachelor In Paradise. Nonetheless, our fingers are crossed that our favorite former contestants hit the beach for a second (or third) shot at love!

