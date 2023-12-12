‘Tricky emotions watching it all unfold’: Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant from ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ announce their split

After bringing some sweet and sexy summertime fun to our television screens this fall, Bachelor In Paradise season 9 officially came to a close on December 7, and three couples left the beach in a relationship: Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock and Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant.

The latter two couples even took it one step further — getting engaged to each other during the highly-anticipated finale — but as of December 11, all three duos have broken up with one another, leaving fans of The Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: Is love even real anymore?

With Eliza and Aaron being the last couple to break the news, keep scrolling to see what the pair had to say about their split…

Photo via ABC

While Eliza Isichei did not post anything about the breakup, Aaron Bryant took to his Instagram story to spill the tea to his 27.5k followers.

“I want to thank our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation for all their support, not just through the Paradise journey, but after as well. Tricky emotions watching it all unfold, but unfortunately me and @elizaisichei‘s love story has come to an end. We’re leading our amicable split with nothing but positivity and mutual respect for one another. Thank you all.”

While it appears to be a rather “amicable split,” with Eliza potentially soft launching a brand new boo just hours after Aaron announced the breakup via his Instagram story, could there have been more trouble in Paradise than we saw on our television screens? I guess we will never know…

While they might not be in a relationship anymore, fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream Bachelor In Paradise season 9 via Hulu to see Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant’s journey from start to finish.