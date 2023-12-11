‘This decision wasn’t easy’: Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock from ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ announce their split

It's no surprise this relationship did not last long beyond the beach...

Bachelor In Paradise season 9 officially came to a close on December 7, and three couples left the beach in a relationship with one another. Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock and Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant even got engaged — how exciting is that?

While all three couples appeared to be as happy as a clam at the end of Bachelor In Paradise — with the exception of maybe Kylee Russell and Aven Jones, who failed to get engaged to one another come finale night — one of the two engaged couples already took to social media to announce their split, just four days after the show concluded.

Unsurprisingly, this couple was Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock, a duo that had a rollercoaster of a journey on the beloved competition series, to say the least — Hurricane Kat was a force to be reckoned with!

Photo via ABC

Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock announced the breakup through a collaborative post via Instagram, admitting that their “career goals not aligning” was the primary reason for their split, likely due to the fact that the former is a nurse, and the latter is an underwater welder — no wonder it did not work out!

“With mutual love and respect, Kat and I have recently decided to part ways. Our relationship has been filled with wonderful memories and growth, something we looked forward to sharing with you. While our paths are taking different directions due to our career goals not aligning, we are grateful for the love and support we’ve received from our family, friends, and Bachelor Nation. While this decision wasn’t easy, we believe it’s the right step for both of us as individuals. As we navigate this transition, we ask for your continued support and respect for our privacy.”

Given the red flags that Kat showed during her time on Bachelor In Paradise, several fans of The Bachelor franchise took to the comment section to praise John Henry for leaving the relationship as soon as he could.

“I think you dodged a bullet there buddy!” “Saw that coming 😂 good for you, I hated her.” “Somebody finally watched the show back and saw how crazy she is”

While they might not be in a relationship anymore, fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream Bachelor In Paradise season 9 via Hulu to see Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock’s journey from start to finish.