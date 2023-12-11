Kylee Russell and Aven Jones from ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ break up after ‘multiple infidelities’ post-filming

It looks like there was trouble in Paradise after all...

Beginning on September 28 and concluding on December 7, Bachelor In Paradise season 9 has officially come to a close, and three couples left the beach in a relationship with one another — how sweet is that?

Both Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock and Eliza Isichei and Aaron Bryant got engaged to one another at the end of the beloved competition series, while Kylee Russell and Aven Jones left the beach wanting to explore their relationship in the real world before making things official.

As for their journey on Bachelor In Paradise, Kylee entered the beach on day one and instantly connected with Will Urena, even sharing the first one-on-one date of the season with him. Unfortunately for Will, when Aven entered the beach just hours after their one-on-one date, Kylee decided to pursue the hot new bombshell instead.

While things seemed to be smooth sailing between the two lovebirds, things quickly took a turn when proposals rolled around, with Aven having some second thoughts. After hours and hours of bickering, with Kylee reallyyyy wanting to get engaged on the show, Aven decided to not pop the question come finale night, with the latter telling the former to trust that their relationship would survive without an engagement.

Unfortunately, this trust was broken rather quickly…

Screengrab via ABC

To follow the finale of Bachelor In Paradise season 9, Kylee and Aven announced that they were still together in a collaborative Instagram post on December 8, however, less than 24 hours later, the former announced their split via her Instagram story.

“Following our relationship announcement yesterday, I want to thank my God he did not allow me to live another day in the dark. In the last 24 hoursm I have been grasping with the fact that one of the most important relationships in my life has dissolved due to multiple infidelities. This is not just a show but my real life, and for the foreseeable future I will be in a time of healing and trying to put the puzzle pieces of my life back together. Please respect my privacy at this time. Love you all.”

Accusing Aven of being a cheater, the 30-year-old owned up to his actions, apologizing to Kylee in a statement of his own.

“After careful thought and consideration into writing thi, I want to first and foremost apologize to Kylee, my family, and my friends for my actions. I have made major mistakes in the relationship and hurt someone who was very close to me. At this time, I am in an extremely extremely low place trying to work on myself. I am doing my best to find healing, find myself, and be a better person. Please have grace and respect for Kylee and her family through this difficult time. Thank you.”

While Kylee and Aven are officially over, perhaps the former NBA dancer can go after the hunky Blake Moynes — after all, she was giving him goo goo eyes all season long!

Nonetheless, fans of The Bachelor franchise can stream Bachelor In Paradise season 9 via Hulu to see Kylee Russell and Aven Jones’ respective journeys from start to finish.