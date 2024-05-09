‘Love Island: USA’ promises ‘a few surprise guests’ for season 6. Here’s 10 islanders we want to see return to the villa

Love Island: USA is a little over a month away from the premiere of its sixth season — which will start streaming on Peacock on June 11 — and as fans of the franchise anxiously await an official cast list, I cannot help but come up with some past islanders whom I would love to see make their return to all of our television screens.

While the structure of Love Island: USA — in which a group of sexy singles look for love with one another while vying for a massive cash prize in a stunning Fijian villa — will remain the same, a synopsis for season 6 states that the islanders will “face more drama than ever before with jaw-dropping revelations, brand new couples challenges, and even a few surprise guests.”

You might be asking yourself, who are these “surprise guests?” Well, while there is no way to know for sure until it airs on Peacock, keep scrolling to see 10 islanders I would love to see get a second shot at love on season 6 of Love Island: USA, as well as some individuals I would love to see return to the villa for other reasons…

1. Raymond “Ray” Gantt (Love Island: USA season 1)

OG Love Island: USA contestant Raymond “Ray” Gantt returned to the villa for the inaugural season of Love Island Games — forming a connection with the one and only Imani Wheeler — but unfortunately, that relationship was extremely short-lived. Known for his spunky personality and always bringing the jokes, I just know that Ray would add an extra special touch to the villa during season 6 of Love Island: USA that we all will want to see, so needless to say, my fingers are crossed that he makes an unexpected appearance. Plus, after years of being #SingleAF, he deserves to find his forever person and settle down!

2. Justine Ndiba (Love Island: USA season 2)

Speaking of Love Island Games, now that winner Justine Ndiba and her partner Jack Fowler have seemingly split up — no longer posting flirtatious content with one another on social media — I would love to see this stunner try her luck at finding her perfect match for the third time. Taking home a massive cash prize on both season 2 of Love Island: USA and season 1 of Love Island Games, Justine has found success during both of her stints so far, but she is still a single pringle nonetheless. This time around, could she find success in the love department instead? I might be biased — as Justine is my favorite islander of all time — but hopefully “a guy who is kind, humble, respectful, and ideally Christian” is waiting for her in the villa.

3. Cely Vazquez (Love Island: USA season 2)

Wherever Justine goes, her bestie Cely Vazquez follows! Competing on season 2 of Love Island: USA and season 1 of Love Island Games together, Cely fell short to Justine both times around, however, she still managed to advance relatively far in the competition. Sparking up a connection with both Johnny Middlebrooks and Eyal Booker, respectively, Cely is still unlucky in love in the year 2024, so season 6 of Love Island: USA could be the perfect time for the talented singer/songwriter to find her forever partner. Plus, I just want to see her bubbly personality brighten up the villa for a third time!

Speaking of bringing a bubbly personality into the villa, I would give anything to see the one and only Cashay Proudfoot on all of our television screens once again. Captivating individuals all across America during season 3 of Love Island: USA, Cashay found herself unlucky in love time and time again — coupling up with Cinco Holland Jr, Korey Gandy, Isaiah Harmison, and more during her time on the beloved competition series — and she deserves so much better. Hopefully the men on season 6 of Love Island: USA would be able to treat her like the queen she truly is, but if her rumored relationship with Survivor 42 runner up Xander Hastings is real after all, then she might not even need to fly to Fiji to find her perfect match…

5. Jared Hassim (Love Island: USA season 4)

While this may be an interesting pick to put on the list, Jared Hassim stole my heart after his far too short stint on season 4 of Love Island: USA, proving to be one of the most attractive islanders of all time during his 10 days in the villa — how impressive is that? Jared undoubtedly deserves a second shot at love, because in my opinion, he was not given a fair chance his first time around. Hopefully the latest Love Island: USA ladies are looking for this tall, dark, and handsome hunk to sweep them off of their feet!

6. Sydney Paight (Love Island: USA season 4)

If there is anyone on this list that deserves a second shot at finding her forever person on Love Island: USA, it is undoubtedly Sydney Paight, recently splitting up with the man she met on the show, Isaiah “Zay” Campbell, after some infidelity occurred on his side — how awful is that? Working on herself the past few months, healing from the hurt that Zay had caused her, it looks like Sydney is single and ready to mingle based on what she has shared via social media, and what better place is there for her to find a partner than the stunning Fijian villa?

7. Scott van-der-Sluis (Love Island: USA season 5)

Would there really be a season of Love Island without the one and only Scott van-der-Sluis? Teased for his constant reappearances within the franchise — on season 10 of Love Island: UK, season 5 of Love Island: USA, and season 1 of Love Island Games — if we had to place our bets on one of these ten individuals actually returning to the villa after all, it would undoubtedly be Scott. Previously admitting that he’s in it for the money, Scott might not have the best intentions should he head into the villa for season 6 of Love Island: USA, but I would love to see him captivate women from across the pond with his beautiful blue eyes, cheeky personality, and athleticism nonetheless. After all, dating this footballer would seriously be a score (no pun intended).

8. Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen (Love Island: USA season 5)

He stole our hearts on season 5 of Love Island: USA — and later down the line on season 2 of The Traitors — and it is safe to say that the latest season of Love Island: USA will not be the same without Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen. Since he found his perfect match in Taylor Smith after the infamous Casa Amor week — besides fans of the franchise arguing that they will not last — there is no need for Bergie to look for love on season 6 of Love Island: USA, but it would be a dream to have him return to the villa to offer advice, guest host a challenge, and beyond. All in all, I just need to see his smiling face and can-do attitude again!

9. Taylor Smith (Love Island: USA season 5)

Just like Justine and Cely, wherever Bergie goes, his girlfriend Taylor Smith follows! If Bergie is returning to the villa to offer advice or guest host a challenge, chances are Taylor will too, and I would love to see this pair interact with one another now that their relationship has reached some new heights. They are as cute as can be!

10. Sarah Hyland

Last but certainly not least, while she might not be an islander, I had to give an honorable mention to former Love Island: USA host Sarah Hyland. While Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules will take her place as the host of Love Island: USA for its sixth season — as Hyland decided to step away from the hit competition show after “committing to an exciting project, that will be announced soon, that conflicts directly with the shooting dates for Love Island: USA” — I would love to see her return for a few days to guest host a challenge. That is only if she can find some free time in her oh-so busy schedule, of course!

