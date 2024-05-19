‘The rivals to lovers story we didn’t know we needed’: Marvel doesn’t want you to realize that Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jean Grey are secretly a throuple

X-Men ’97 is now fully available to stream on Disney Plus. The brilliant ten-episode series has received widespread critical acclaim from fans and critics alike, with some explosive reveals, brilliant action, and tremendous animation.

One thing suggested in the series but not explicitly stated is that Wolverine may not be heterosexual. His relationship with Morph in the show is hinted at being more than a friendship — and that goes back to the pilot of the original X-Men: The Animated Series, when Wolverine appeared heartbroken over Morph’s (obviously temporary) death.

In episode 3, the shapeshifting mutant walked in on Wolverine taking a shower, flirtatiously suggesting he can help the clawed hero scrub “those hard-to-reach places.” Wolverine seems entirely at ease with the idea, perhaps even familiar. However, that’s as far as it goes.

That is until the series finale. After Wolverine has his adamantium skeleton brutally ripped from his body by Magneto, he lies badly injured on a bed. Morph appears by his bedside.

Referring to Jean Grey’s feelings towards Wolverine, Morph says, “She can’t say it, but I can,” then shapeshifts into Grey and declares, “I love you, Logan. Stay with me.”

While there’s no proof of Wolverine’s diverse sexuality in X-Men ’97, there are hints. However, the show doesn’t tell you that there are far more obvious signs that Wolverine is bisexual in Marvel’s comic books. It’s suggested he’s in a “throuple” with Jean Grey and Cyclops — and TikTok user blackgaycomicgeek has addressed this in no uncertain terms.

The TikToker refers to several on-panel instances that point to a Wolverine-Jean Grey-Cyclops “throuple.” You can hear him describe them in the above video or read on to learn more.

Where did that suggestion come from?

Image via Marvel Comics

It’s no secret that both Wolverine and Cyclops love Jean Grey and that the feeling is mutual towards both men. It’s a complicated love triangle depicted in various media, including Fox’s original live-action X-Men movie trilogy.

In the comic books, however, it’s heavily implied that the trio have settled on an arrangement that effectively sees them in a three-way relationship.

In 2019’s House of X #6, the trio embraces and shares a few beers. Cyclops’ hand is placed lovingly on Wolverine’s torso. It’s not the kind of contact typical of two buddies.

That same year, in Powers of X #4, a list of “sinister secrets” suggests that Cyclops knows his wife, Jean Grey, is seeing Wolverine but doesn’t mind because he’s doing the same thing.

Again, in 2019, in X-Men #1, a floor plan of their living quarters in Krakoa was depicted. Jean Grey’s bedroom had two doors leading to those of Wolverine and Cyclops.

Moreover, in the seventh issue of that same comic book arc, Wolverine and Cyclops are enjoying a space vacation to Chandilore and discussing the “scenery” back at their Krakoa home.

Image via Marvel Comics

Wolverine implies the best “scenery” is “Jeannie in a bikini,” prompting Cyclops to include himself in the pleasant aesthetic by replying, “Scott in a Speedo.” Wolverine’s response is revealing.

He says, “Heh. Well, who could say no to that?” It’s an explicit suggestion that Wolverine is attracted to Cyclops and implies the bedroom arrangement might be something all three characters are happy with.

This three-way romantic relationship hasn’t been explored beyond the comic books — it’s certainly been hidden from the live-action movies. However, now that the return of Hugh Jackman’s version of the character is imminent — in a world where sexual diversity is depicted more often than ever in movies — there’s every chance it may be portrayed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we advance.

Also, given the aforementioned suggestion of a mutual attraction between Wolverine and Morph in X-Men ’97, Wolverine’s sexuality could also be further explored on the small screen. That could certainly involve a three-way relationship with Jean Grey and Cyclops.

Now, wouldn’t that be interesting?

