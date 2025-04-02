David Fincher and Quentin Tarantino are teaming up for a buzzy new project and cinephiles are rejoicing

David Fincher has been tapped to direct a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, with Quentin Tarantino on board as a script writer and a leading man in Brad Pitt.

That’s enough buzzy names to send cinephiles into a downright tizzy (David and Quentin and Brad, oh my!), but those aren’t the only titillating details surrounding the film. It has been reported that the project, a follow-up to the original, Tarantino-directed first installment released in 2019, is being eyed for distribution on Netflix, where Fincher has a first-look deal. We also know that Pitt’s starring role will see him reprise the character of Cliff Booth, the Hollywood stuntman who appeared in the first film.

However, Pitt’s former co-stars, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie, are not thought to have roles in Fincher’s upcoming sequel. Pitt-lovers (that came out wrong) have much to celebrate about this project, since his portrayal of Cliff scored him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar and his past collaborations with Fincher — including Fight Club, Se7en and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button — are among his most acclaimed to date.

Even with all that, there’s still more lore surrounding this sequel (buckle up, Fincherheads!). If it lands on Netflix, the film will mark Fincher’s third collaboration with the streamer, with his first two movies, Mank and The Killer, both sharing themes with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. What’s more, the sequel will be among the very few films that Tarantino has written but not directed, joining that exclusive club alongside Tony Scott’s True Romance and Robert Rodriguez’s From Dusk till Dawn.

NO WAY IS THIS A JOKE — autist (@litteralyme0_) April 1, 2025

News of the project comes after Tarantino scrapped plans for what would have been his 10th (and supposedly final) movie, The Movie Critic. While dreams of that project have been all-but dashed, Pitt was attached to star in The Movie Critic as some version of Cliff, who we’ll thankfully still get to see, albeit in the Fincher-directed sequel. Naturally, a project of this caliber attracted the attention of legions of movie buffs, who took to social media to respond to what will undoubtedly be splayed all over their Letterboxd accounts soon enough.

Fincher + Tarantino? This is gonna be EPIC!! 🔥 — paws for ackles (@thecinemadog) April 2, 2025

This is the craziest news I think we could have received in 2025 — DxTCinema (@DxTCinema) April 2, 2025

“NO WAY IS THIS A JOKE,” one user wrote on X, with another adding “Fincher + Tarantino? This is gonna be EPIC!” Others quipped that “this is the craziest news I think we could have received in 2025,” or simply declared that “cinema is back.” Elsewhere, fans revelled in the collaboration between Pitt, Fincher and Tarantino, saying the sequel feels “like a group project but in a good way,” or announcing that the trio has them “sold.”

It’s like a group project but in a good way 🤩🥰 — Lauren Jane (@ljbduranstan23) April 2, 2025

Tarantino? Brad Pitt? Fincher? Oh yes please — muhd aisy (@muhdaisy13) April 2, 2025

Even with all the details we do know, what’s less clear is the title of the film, which hasn’t yet been announced. Call me basic, but I would simply love it if they went for the completely obvious choice that is Twice Upon a Time in Hollywood. Regardless of where they land on the title, best believe I’m going to be insufferable on Letterboxd when this movie finally arrives, whenever that might be.

