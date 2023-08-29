David Fincher’s ‘The Killer’: Release Date, Cast, and More

A teaser trailer dropped for David Fincher’s highly-anticipated assassin drama, The Killer, psyching fans up for its release. This marks the first film by the award-winning director since the release of his 2020 critically acclaimed black-and-white flick, Mank. After viewing the new trailer, fans predict Fincher will deliver another masterpiece, so let’s dive into what you can expect from The Killer.

Who stars in The Killer?

The Netflix production stars Michael Fassbender, who you may recognize from his portrayal of Steve Jobs in the eponymous biopic, or as Magneto in X-Men: Apocalypse. Fassbender plays an unnamed assassin described only as “the killer.” Other cast members include Tilda Swinton, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, and Sophie Charlotte.

What’s The Killer about?

The Killer enters the mind of a contract killer who begins to regret his lengthy career as an assassin. According to Collider, the logline for the film describes it as:

“A man solitary and cold, methodical and unencumbered by scruples or regrets, the killer waits in the shadows, watching for his next target. And yet the longer he waits, the more he thinks he’s losing his mind, if not his cool. A brutal, bloody and stylish noir story of a professional assassin lost in a world without a moral compass, this is a case study of a man alone, armed to the teeth and slowly losing his mind.”

Despite the amount of press surrounding the film’s release, creators have managed to conceal most of the plot’s details, making it a bit of a mystery.

Who wrote The Killer script?

Screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker, best known for writing Se7en and Fight Club, adapted The Killer from a French graphic novel series of the same title. The comic series, written by Matz Narks and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, consists of ten issues, and became relatively successful in the United States after being translated into English.

Why was The Killer delayed?

As one of Fincher’s passion projects, the director first brought the idea for the film to Paramount around 2007. According to Collider, the movie was nearing production with Brad Pitt (potentially) in the lead role when Paramount backed out for “unknown reasons.” Fincher brought the project to Netflix in 2020 as part of his four-year deal with the streaming network, which included his film Mank.

Netflix producer has a lot to say about The Killer

It’s not just fans who are excited to see Fincher’s film take the big screen. Scott Stuber, the Head of Global Films at Netflix, praised both the director and Fassbender for their work on the movie in a 2022 interview reported by Variety.

Stuber had this to say about the duo:

“[Fassbender is] charming and great-looking and funny and all these things that you want him to have chances to show in film. He’s a giant star ready to explode in the world, and he’s just looking for those parts that can take advantage of who he is as a person. Opportunistically you see what [Fassbender] has done with talent throughout his career, and how he constantly elevates people to do their best work. The combination of those two we’re really excited about.”

The Netflix producer described The Killers as a “provocative and interesting” movie “in the hands of one of the best filmmakers, and someone we’re really lucky to have a relationship with.”

What we can tell from The Killer’s trailer

Watching the teaser trailer, it’s clear that the unnamed assassin, played by Fassbender, has been at this kind of work for quite a while. His actions are practiced and methodic as he repeatedly reminds himself to “stick to the plan.” However, his voice becomes unsure as the trailer continues, indicating he may have waivered from his rules. While the trailer gives little away, it’s clear The Killer will be an action-packed movie you won’t want to miss!

When will The Killer be released?

After a fateful near-miss, an assassin battles his employers and himself on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.



The Killer will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in early September before appearing in select theaters starting Oct. 27. There’s no information yet on what cities will receive a theatrical release, but that’s to be expected as we’re still two months out. Don’t worry, though, as Netflix will be adding The Killer on Nov. 10, so fans won’t have to wait long before streaming the highly-anticipated film.